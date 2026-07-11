A Mom And Her Husband Were Struggling To Find A Reliable Babysitter, But They Didn’t Expect Her Brother To Accept The Job Only To Disappoint Them As Well

The challenge of finding a good babysitter isn’t a common plot point in movies for no reason.

A mom and her husband were both working full-time, raising two young kids, and constantly struggling to find someone to take care of their toddlers.

Every time they found someone reliable, something happened. Sitters moved on, family situations changed, or the arrangement stopped working for reasons outside anyone’s control.

After years of dealing with that cycle, a solution finally seemed to appear from within the family.

Her unemployed younger brother agreed to watch the kids in exchange for payment, but things didn’t work out as they expected.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for only paying my brother for the time he spent watching my kids? For context this happened quite a few years ago, but I still hold a bit of resentment towards my family for this. I, then a 29F, was working full-time alongside my husband, who was 30M at the time and also employed full-time. We both worked full-time jobs and still struggled financially, something my entire family was well aware of. We had two young children, ages 4 and 5, and finding reliable childcare had been a constant struggle throughout their early years. I seemed to run into every childcare issue imaginable.

It wasn’t easy, but the challenge wasn’t about to end either.

Whenever I thought I had finally found a dependable babysitter, something would happen; they’d get a new job, experience family issues, or have complications involving their own children that prevented them from continuing. I was always understanding because I knew they had lives and responsibilities of their own. I just needed to find a more sustainable solution. Cost was another major challenge. Some sitters charged rates that would have made working financially pointless after paying for childcare. We did have one excellent babysitter for a while, but she had a son with special needs whose care requirements eventually became too demanding for her to continue watching my children as well.

She thought a solution appeared.

By that point, I felt completely out of options until my mother suggested my brother. He, then 25M, unemployed, and still living with her. I asked whether he’d be interested in watching his nieces for a certain number of hours each day in exchange for a set amount of money. Looking back, I realize I probably should have explicitly stated that the pay was based on the number of hours worked, but I assumed that was understood. A few weeks passed. There were some minor issues, mainly that he would smoke marijuana while the children were sleeping.

Uh…

I overlooked it because he has Crohn’s disease (the reason he was unemployed) and uses marijuana medicinally, although I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me. Otherwise, things were going reasonably well. The kids weren’t particularly enthusiastic about having him as a sitter. He wasn’t very engaging with them and mostly just supervised them and made sure they were fed. He didn’t take them outside to play, plan activities, or make outings to places like the zoo the way previous sitters had. Still, the children were safe, and at that point, that was the best solution I had until school started in the fall.

But then things reached a tipping point.

Then one day, my husband was sent home early from work. He worked at a manufacturing plant where shifts lasted until the day’s work was completed. Most days, that meant working until 6:00 or 7:00 p.m., but on rare occasions, production would finish early and employees would be sent home around noon. Since we no longer needed childcare, we let my brother leave early as well. Because he only worked part of the day, we paid him for the hours he had actually worked, roughly half a day’s pay.

That was normal, but he expected something else.

I didn’t think much of it until my mother started repeatedly calling me. Apparently, my brother was furious and threatening to stop watching the kids altogether. I went to my mother’s house to discuss the situation. During the conversation, I agreed to pay him for the full day that one time because he apparently hadn’t realized the arrangement was hourly. However, I made it clear that moving forward, if my husband came home early, he would only be paid for the hours he actually worked. My brother’s response was, “I don’t get up at 7 a.m. for half a day’s pay.”

Things escalated, and it was awkward.

I replied, “I’m not paying you to wake up. I’m paying you to watch my kids.” The discussion quickly turned into an argument, with my mother siding with my brother. I tried explaining that if my husband got sent home early, he wasn’t paid for the hours he didn’t work either. Financially, we simply couldn’t afford to pay my brother for hours he wasn’t providing childcare. My brother then said he would no longer watch the kids under those conditions. I told him I would find another solution.

His arrogance had consequences for her.

Ultimately, I ended up quitting my job to stay home with the children. Money was extremely tight, and we struggled to make ends meet throughout the summer, but we managed. What surprised me most was my family’s reaction. I started receiving calls and text messages from my grandmother and aunt telling me I was wrong for only paying my brother for half a day when he had shown up expecting a full day’s work.

She’s still confused.

I tried explaining my perspective, but nobody seemed to see it the way I did. I discussed the situation with my best friend, and she agreed with me, but she’s my best friend, so I realize she may not be the most impartial judge. Was I out of line for only wanting to pay my brother for the hours he actually worked? AITA?

What did Reddit think?

Misunderstandings happen.

Non-violent communication is definitely not their forte yet.

Food for thought.

Another perspective.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

There are some things to consider in this case.

If someone hires a babysitter from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., many people would expect payment for the full day, even if the parents come home early.

On the other hand, if the agreement is based on hours actually worked, then getting paid for hours you didn’t spend providing childcare doesn’t make much sense either.

The thing is, no one actually discussed things in a clear way, so both sides were confused and unhappy with the arrangement.

It’s also quite unfortunate that they weren’t able to just talk about it.

This is why communication is so important.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.