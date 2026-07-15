A Prospective Employer Called Her Current Boss Without Permission Before Making Any Offer, So She Withdrew Her Application Immediately

Providing professional references is supposed to give a candidate control over who gets contacted during a job search, not an open invitation for a company to go digging on their own.

One job seeker discovered that boundary meant nothing to a prospective employer after interviewing for a role she was excited about, having disclosed her current employment status clearly both verbally and on her resumé.

Rather than sticking to the three references she’d actually provided, someone from the company found her current boss’s phone number and called him directly, leaving a voicemail unprofessional enough that her boss felt the need to warn her about it personally.

Now she wonders if this employer’s indiscretion put her on shaky ground at her current role.

Keep reading for the full story.

Prospective company contacted current boss without my consent – am I right to be upset? I recently interviewed for a position that I was genuinely interested in. During the interview, I made it clear that I was still employed at my current company. It was also clear on my resumé! They later asked me for professional references, and I provided three people who had agreed to be references.

But this prospective company soon went out of their way to go against this candidate’s wishes.

Instead of contacting only the references I provided, someone at the prospective company somehow found my boss’s phone number, and called him directly without my knowledge or permission. He left a voicemail with my boss that my boss fortunately shared with me, and it was rather unprofessional for our industry. I was so embarrassed.

This candidate clarifies why they’re choosing to leave their current position.

I actually have a great relationship with my boss and current company, but the pay is too low. That is the only reason I am looking. Fortunately my boss was kind to share this with me and he was understanding, but this was such an awkward spot to be put in.

Left to pick up the pieces, this candidate wonders how this was allowed to happen in the first place.

I am so upset that this happened before receiving an offer. Is this standard industry practice? I just don’t see how it’s acceptable to contact an obvious current employer without consent and without an offer.

They also worry about their standing with their current company.

Also, both my current employer and prospective employer are small businesses that wouldn’t use background check systems.I ended up withdrawing my application, but I am worried now about my current role now that they know I am looking.

This candidate is right to be concerned about this.

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Redditors share their take on the matter.

This user takes this as a glaring red flag.

This behavior really doesn’t paint the new company in a good light.

Why not return the unprofessionalism?

This candidate could also consider a lawsuit.

The core issue here isn’t really about industry norms, it’s about consent, and no company should be independently sourcing a current employer’s contact information when a candidate has already provided a specific list of people willing to speak on their behalf.

That kind of unauthorized outreach doesn’t demonstrate thoroughness, it demonstrates a disregard for the very real risk it creates for someone still employed elsewhere.

The unprofessional voicemail left behind only reinforces that this wasn’t handled with any real care or judgment.

Hopefully the next company she applies at actually knows how to do their job.

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