July 15, 2026 at 5:15 pm

A Rude Neighbor Ignored the ‘Clean Up’ Sign, So a Resident Left the Ultimate Gross Reminder on His Lawn

by Benjamin Cottrell

upset woman on the phone by the window

Pexels/Reddit

Every neighborhood has that one person who treats basic courtesy as optional, and one resident has been dealing with exactly that kind of neighbor for a while now.

Between loud music, near-constant leaf blowing, and a long history of general rudeness, this neighbor had already long outstayed his welcome.

So when the resident caught him ignoring polite signs to clean up after pets, she knew something had to be done.

Fed up, the resident scooped her own dog’s waste and left it in his yard as a pointed response, and now a fresh pile has shown up in the street right in front of her house, tempting her toward round two.

Keep reading for the full story.

Entitled Neighbor

Our neighbor, “Tom,” has always been a jerk. Loud music for the neighbors to hear, leaf blowing about 10x a day, just rude and inconsiderate.

He has a dog and walks him across the street to do his business in another neighbor’s yard and leaves it there.

So other neighbors try to lay down the law, but Tom promptly disrespects it.

We noticed a couple of weeks ago that a sign was put up on a telephone pole: “Please pick up after your dog. Thank you.” Nothing mean or rude.

But we saw Tom walk his dog to the sign, dog does his thing, and he just walks away. A few days after that the sign was taken down.

That’s when this homeowner did something hasty in the heat of the moment.

I got my dog’s poop bag, scooped it up, and threw it in Tom’s yard. I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I was furious.

A couple weeks go by and I noticed that there’s a pile of poop in the street right in front of our house. I’m tempted to do the same thing.

The homeowner can’t understand why Tom is behaving this way, but feels like she doesn’t have any real power to change anything.

He had political signs in his lawn last election and American flags lining up on his lawn. You’d figure for someone who loves America, he’d want to keep it clean.

I’m female and scared to confront him, but I don’t know what to do. We’ve already talked to the police a couple years ago about him because he was letting his kids (10 and under) ride motorized buggies around our neighborhood at a high speed, without helmets, and it was pretty dangerous. You can’t really talk sense to him anyways.

Not sure if there’s anything I can do?

Sounds like this homeowner is being kept hostage by Tom’s awful habits.

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What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes petty is the only response left.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 11.43.47 AM A Rude Neighbor Ignored the Clean Up Sign, So a Resident Left the Ultimate Gross Reminder on His Lawn

People who defy the social contract make life harder for everyone.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 11.44.52 AM A Rude Neighbor Ignored the Clean Up Sign, So a Resident Left the Ultimate Gross Reminder on His Lawn

It’s time to start compiling some evidence.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 11.47.12 AM A Rude Neighbor Ignored the Clean Up Sign, So a Resident Left the Ultimate Gross Reminder on His Lawn

Shame can be a pretty effective motivator.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 11.47.58 AM A Rude Neighbor Ignored the Clean Up Sign, So a Resident Left the Ultimate Gross Reminder on His Lawn

Tearing down a polite request sign is a pretty clear signal that this isn’t a misunderstanding, it’s a deliberate pattern of disrespect toward the entire street.

Any frustrated resident would consider stooping to retaliation, but it’s also the kind of thing that tends to escalate a situation rather than resolve it.

As with many other neighborly disputes, it’s time to start compiling evidence to build a case.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose neighbor’s called the cops because they were parked in their own driveway.
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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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