A School Told Him Not to Touch Crosswalk Signs Off the Clock. Minutes Later, a Kid Was Almost Hit.

When you work at a school, child safety should be the number one priority. Sure, the kids are there to get an education, but if the school doesn’t want a lawsuit, they’ll make sure nobody gets hurt.

In this story, we hear about a kid who almost got hit by a car. Emphasis on “almost.” While he’s okay, it created a lot of drama at school drop off, and it all could’ve been avoided if the school district adjudicator hadn’t messed with how one employee did her job.

She knew it was a bad idea but complied anyway. Hopefully, the rules get changed back because this sounds like chaos!

Let’s read all about it.

Want me to take a 10 minute walk to clock-in first instead of putting out the school crossing signs right in front of my parking spot? Here have a 5 car pile up, disrupt morning commute and almost kill a kid. I’m getting my masters in education, I student teach but I also work part time as a para pro for our school district. One of my jobs is to set up the student cross walk in the morning. The signs for the crosswalk are stored on the side of the street literally steps away from where I park. So every morning I would arrive a little early, go put out the cross walk on time and then go clock in.

But that’s about to change.

We had a district time keeping audit and it came out that I had to clock exactly on time and can’t put out the cross walk signs until I’m clocked in. This means the cross walk physically can’t be set up until 10 minutes late because it takes 10 minutes qto get my laptop, clock in and back to the crosswalk. District adjudicator was such a jerk said that’s the way it had to be and kids can adjust or just wait the 10 minute to cross the street. I’ve been doing it “right” every day since.

Yikes! This is dangerous!

Well the kids didn’t wait and this past week it’s basically been that old video game frogger with kids in the street. This morning, One kid literally stepped in front of a car who had to screech on his brakes, which caused him to get rear ended and that car in turn got rear ended. 6th graders are not the best decision makers so instead of going back to the curb; the kid ran across the other lane and caused another accident in that lane. Street is not super busy but it still had to be shut down since so many cars were involved.

I bet the parents sue.

Since a lot of the cars are parents of our students, a huge number were late. The kid who was almost hit was taken home and I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if his parents (problems in thier own right) seek money from the district through an over blown lawsuit. By all means, enforce those clocking in rules. The district “saved” its self maybe $5 by not letting me clock in early.

I’m so glad nobody got hurt. It could’ve been much, much worse. But hopefully this is a big enough consequence that the rule are changed back.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this drama.

It’s too bad to let managers fail when lives are at risk.

Kids aren’t exactly known for being patient.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

I’ve observed the same thing.

They should’ve handled this issue another way.

The priority needs to be keeping the kids safe. Clearly, the kids are not going to wait 10 minutes. I hope the rules get changed back. Safety should be the top priority.

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