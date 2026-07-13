A Sleep-Deprived Hotel Worker Is Refusing to Cover for Their Tardy Morning Shift Ever Again

Sometimes, no matter what profession you’re in, you’ll find that the worst part about your job is the people that you work with. That makes sense, since as people we’re all very different, and as a result we’re all going to work quite differently. That’s fine if you and your colleague are two chill but hard working people – but if one of you is less chill, or slacking and forcing extra work on your co-worker, you’re going to run into some problems.

The hotel night auditor in this story has found themselves in just this position. They’re working hard at their job, and working unsociable hours too – so when their shift is over, they naturally want to go home and get some rest. But when the morning workers have a nasty habit of being late, things don’t go down so well.

Read on to find out more about what was going on here.

Dealing with tardy crew I am the Night Auditor at the hotel where I work. I’ve been working here for over a year and seen the ups and downs of the establishment, especially with my coworkers. I’ve been thrown under the bus more than once when I did nothing wrong and lied to or was made to look bad in front of my other colleagues. I would not be surprised if I am the butt of the joke when I am not present.

And these colleagues are making this night auditor’s life so much more difficult.

The same coworkers of mine who threw me under the bus in the past are the ones currently making my mornings more and more difficult each week. At first, the chef was always on time, but now he drinks the night before, coming in almost ten minutes late or more, every morning unless he has to serve a large group. This increases the complaints I get from guests, and despite emailing this issue to the manager, I feel it has not been resolved one bit. The assistant manager who used to also come on time now comes in almost ten or fifteen minutes late. She literally lives across the street, which makes it even more baffling because the other assistant manager who quit used to always come in on time when she lives the furthest away.

Read on to find out how this night auditor is coping with the tardiness.

Anyways, I excused the late arrivals at first because of how busy it could be, but now it is getting ridiculous. It just keeps increasing and I do not feel like my time is being respected at all. I communicated with management that I have a ride that picks me up and cannot wait long or else I’ll have to call Uber, which is a waste of my own money. I just put in a full complaint to the assistant manager because she was the only one available by the time I arrived and let her know about this, as it seems she was not aware. I’m already trying to make my schedule flexible for them so I can cover for the other Night Auditor, who doesn’t do anything other than call out often, which stretches my time pretty thin.

This sounds like a really difficult situation, since the staff are all clearly taking advantage.

Because when one member of staff is always late, why wouldn’t others start being late too?

And if it’s putting this staff member in a sticky situation? It’s a shame no one seems to care.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person was all too familiar with the situation.

While others thought that the night auditor should consider finding work elsewhere.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had quit their job for similar reasons.

It’s clear that this person’s colleagues do not respect them – or else, they do not have much respect for their job altogether (it might not be personal). Turning up late once or twice is one thing, but when it becomes a routine occurrence it can be really annoying for the staff members that you’re supposed to be relieving – and it is certainly causing some issues for this night auditor, who after a long night shift just wants to go home – and who could blame them? And when the chef coming in late is leading to customer complaints, you know you’ve got a real problem.

Honestly, it seems that the real issue here is down to management. The night auditor is having some real problems here, and has tried escalating the issue, but instead of supporting them with the problem they’re seemingly ignoring it. That’s a real issue, and something that needs to be sorted. Because if they don’t make a change and start dealing appropriately with the frequent tardiness? They’re going to end up having to find themselves a new night auditor.

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