A Store Tried to Apologize for an Out-of-Stock Item. But The Customer’s Reaction to Their Gift Card Is Baffling

Some people seem to complain about everything no matter what. It’s frustrating and insane, but at least if they’re consistent about complaining, you can come to expect it.

Perhaps this is a story the employees will laugh about later, but right now, it seems that they’re more frustrated than anything.

The problem is a customer. He likes to complain. Even when they offer great solutions to his problems, he complains. Even when he has free money, he complains.

There’s seriously no pleasing this guy!

Keep reading for all the details.

Insufferable Customer Complains About Even Free Money About two weeks ago, a customer came to the service desk angry. Nothing new, but the vibe I got from this guy is that we couldn’t do anything right. He demanded we find a clearance, special buy, online-only product in our store. I told him no store in our region will have it, but we could get it order to his home or to our store.

But that wasn’t good enough for the customer.

He demanded to have someone physically check all of our in-store inventory for this product that we would never get. His reasoning is that “someone” in store said we “might have it”. When I reiterated that we don’t have it, he became very aggressive and screamed that we were unprofessional. He went to the parking lot and called the corporate office. All they do is call the store.

He came back.

So he comes back in store today, and he has a printed out gift card in hand. My guess is between his last visit and now, he managed to get a gift card out of someone. He was a jerk again today. JA: “I don’t want to have to carry this around everywhere! I got it from the office of the president and it has $200 on it! Can I put it on a hard card?” Me: “Unfortunately, gift cards aren’t able to be transferred. You can, however, take a picture of your gift card and use it in the future.”

Again, that wasn’t good enough for the customer.

JA: “That’s unacceptable! You must be able to do something! It’s from the office of the company president! Where’s your district manager?” Me: “She doesn’t work at any store. I do have an assistant manager here today.” JA: “No, I want the store manager.” Me: “She is on vacation until next week.”

The man was still upset.

JA: “I want to talk to your manager. Call them now.” I call the manager and she asks me if I told him the policy, and at a volume where he could hear me. I said, “I told him but he’s not accepting my answer.” My assistant manager walks over, introduces herself and re-explains everything I said to him. He was still ticked off, and left the store complaining about how he shouldn’t have to keep up with a piece of paper.

Why doesn’t he just spend it on something? Then he doesn’t have to keep track of it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

If only customers realized this.

Here’s another story about people complaining about free money.

Another person is familiar with this type of customer.

There’s a job for everyone.

It must be miserable to be so miserable.

I feel bad for the employees who have to deal with crazy, annoying customers like the one in this story. I don’t know how you can ever please someone if they complain about free money!

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