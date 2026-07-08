The Adoption Standoff: Why a Homeowner Is Locking Her Doors After a Stranger Claimed Her Pets Belonged to Him First

The nerve of some people…

It really is pretty incredible how selfish and entitled some people can be…but we see it over and over and over again.

I guess some folks are pretty clueless, huh?

In today’s story, a woman opened up about the conflict she’s having with someone who wants her to return the cats she adopted because he used to own them years ago.

Saaayyyyyyyyy whaaaaaaaat?!?!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not giving my cats back? “4 years ago my partner’s sibling, Max (50m) sent his cats to the pound because his 14 y.o kid (oldest) at the time developed allergies. In the middle of the night they called us to ask us to “adopt” the cats back from the pound because the kids were devastated, and the pound refused to give the cats back to them. I adopted the cats, and gave them back to the sibling. They tried to mitigate the kids allergies- didn’t work. Partner and I decided to keep the cats, despite having a pet already.

She did a very good deed…

We moved to a bigger place, because the apartment I had before with 3 pets was too small for us, we moved to a place with an extra room and an extra closet that I “renovated” for their litter box to keep the mess at bay, and the room that’s considered a cat room now has cat shelves and other towers they can climb. Kids were happy, so was Max, they can come and see the cats anytime. And I love these cats now.

Ummmm, no!

Recently Max said that now the cats can come back now since his kid is going to university in September, so naturally I saw red and said absolutely not. They’re my cats now. In fact adoption paperwork is in my name because I was the only one able to adopt them out of that family because me and my partner aren’t married, so they didn’t catch on my last name being different since the pound refused to give the cats back to the OG owner – Max.

This guy is crazy!

I had a back and forth with Max because he felt I was keeping cats temporarily. 4 years isn’t temporarily, I moved, renovated a closed and built cat shelves, and developed a bond and a routine with them, what do you mean temporarily. My boyfriend agrees, we’re keeping the cats because he doesn’t recall this arrangement being temporary either. The younger kids apparently were always under impression that the cats will eventually come back, they’re not allergic. AITA for keeping my cats?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

If you’re on the same level as me, your reaction to this story was also probably something along the lines of, OH HELL, NO!

Because this is totally ridiculous!

These cats obviously have a safe and loving home with this woman, and she’s not about to give them up…

And she shouldn’t!

There’s no way she’s returning these cats after this long!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.