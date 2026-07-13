A Young Woman Is Reeling After Her Mom’s Friend Tried to Censor Her Private Family History

Your feelings deserve to be heard, even when others don’t fully understand them.
This woman was spending time with her mom and one of her mom’s friends. During their conversation, she shared a personal experience that she felt was relevant to the discussion. However, her mom’s friend made a comment that caused her to feel like she wasn’t allowed to express her own feelings.
Family conversations aren’t always easy and comfortable. This story narrates a person’s attempt to share a personal experience that was met with a response that felt dismissive. Read the full story below.
AITAH for lying to my mom about being upset?
Let me give you some backstory. My grandmother has a history of being very critical, even towards my mom and me.
But she doesn’t always realize how her words sometimes hurt people. This tends to be a topic in conversations between my mom and I.
So I was in the pool with my mom and her friend. My mom had gotten into that subject about my grandmother.
And I decided to share a time where she was critical towards me because it was relevant to the conversation.
This woman justified that she was only sharing an experience.
Then, my mom’s friend made a comment towards me, “We’re the only ones that are allowed to talk crap about her.”
But I wasn’t talking crap. I only shared an experience that I had that was related to the conversation.
This comment was also really uncalled for, in my opinion.
It felt like my feelings were being invalidated because apparently I can’t share them.
She got upset and gave them the silent treatment.
After she made the comment, I got upset silently, and I just isolated myself in the pool for a while.
My mom came over after a little while and asked if I was okay, and I said yes (even though I was still mad).
She even asked me if I was specifically upset about that comment. Again, I still said no.
Later that night, my mom asked again, and I told her everything about how I was upset.
I told her how I felt my feelings were being invalidated and everything.
Now, she’s asking whether she overreacted or not.
Despite the comment being rude, I feel like I might be the jerk since I lied to my mom.
And gave everyone the silent treatment for a while after the comment was made.
Was I overreacting?
Some messages get lost in translation. OP wasn’t talking badly about her grandmother. She was simply sharing an experience she had that was related to the topic they were discussing. The sad reality in this scenario, though, is that sometimes, people can judge too quickly without knowing the whole context.
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Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships
Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.
Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.
Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.
A Young Woman Is Reeling After Her Mom’s Friend Tried to Censor Her Private Family History
by Liberty Canlas
Pexels/Reddit
Your feelings deserve to be heard, even when others don’t fully understand them.
This woman was spending time with her mom and one of her mom’s friends. During their conversation, she shared a personal experience that she felt was relevant to the discussion. However, her mom’s friend made a comment that caused her to feel like she wasn’t allowed to express her own feelings.
Family conversations aren’t always easy and comfortable. This story narrates a person’s attempt to share a personal experience that was met with a response that felt dismissive. Read the full story below.
This woman justified that she was only sharing an experience.
She got upset and gave them the silent treatment.
Now, she’s asking whether she overreacted or not.
Some messages get lost in translation. OP wasn’t talking badly about her grandmother. She was simply sharing an experience she had that was related to the topic they were discussing. The sad reality in this scenario, though, is that sometimes, people can judge too quickly without knowing the whole context.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
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Let’s read the comments of other Reddit users.
Here’s an honest opinion.
Another one gives their thoughts.
This person sides with OP.
And lastly, here’s a similar remark.
Sometimes, the smallest comments leave the biggest impact.
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AuthorLiberty Canlas
Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships
Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.
Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.
Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.
Connect with Liberty on Threads.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, comment, friend, grandmother, picture, pool, reddit, silent treatment, top
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