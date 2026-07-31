“All Over a Free Upgrade”: Denied Customer Responds By Trying To Convince Everyone His Room Was Hotter Than It Was

Some people will simply pull any stunt possible in order to save a buck. Though some are undeniably more stealthy about this than others.

How would you handle repeat customers attempting to falsify problems at your job? One person recently aired their grievances about their recent string of bad customers with Reddit. Here’s what they said.

How often do you get guests fabricating problems just to room-hop or angle for compensation

As a receptionist, I’m sure most of you have dealt with this.

I’m talking about guests who come to reception with the vaguest, most convenient “issue” with their room that somehow always seems to appear after they realize there are other rooms available.

These are the absolute worst kind of customers.

Usually you can tell pretty quickly when it’s genuine and when it’s someone trying their luck for an upgrade, a better view, or eventually some kind of compensation/free stay.

I rarely move people unless occupancy allows it and there’s an actual issue, because so often the complaint just doesn’t add up.

Had one recently that really made me wonder how far people will push this stuff.

The answer will surely shock you!

Guest calls down saying the AC “isn’t working properly” and that it’s not as good as the AC in another hotel they’d stayed at.

I go up to check it.

AC is absolutely blowing cold air.

That’s hardly a plot twist.

Not freezing, but definitely working exactly as it should.

The room had been facing the sun all day, so naturally it had warmed up.

By late evening the outside temperature had dropped massively, but the window was shut and curtains closed.

Generally speaking, that’s how the weather works.

Honestly, cracking the window open for five minutes would’ve solved it.

Instead, they doubled down and then apparently complained to head office the next day.

On a completely different occasion, I had a very similar complaint from another guest in that same sun-facing room.

Seems like something they should note in the reservation ahead of time?

Went up to investigate and while the room was a bit warm, it was nothing excessive.

The guest complaining was standing there wearing a thick hoodie.

That was one of those moments where internally you’re thinking, are you actually serious right now?

The hoodie is a wild choice.

Like… I’m standing here trying to professionally troubleshoot your “overheating room” while you’re dressed like it’s the middle of winter.

What exactly are people expecting us to do at 10:30 at night when the AC is functioning normally?

Magically install industrial refrigeration because their room isn’t “as cold as another hotel”?

Surely that can’t be an accurate basis for comparison.

What gets me most is the confidence some people have to exaggerate or completely fabricate issues in hopes of getting moved, compensated, or refunded.

Maybe I’m wired differently, but I genuinely don’t understand how people can make stuff up like that just to try their luck.

Any sensible person would struggle to understand this.

How common is this for everyone else?

What’s the most obvious “this guest is absolutely trying it” complaint you’ve had?

Seems like common sense checks out the more guests that check in. Let’s see what the Reddit comments weighed in with here.

Most people couldn’t resist the chance to share their own stories.



Which ultimately opened the eyes of many readers.



Ample sympathy was offered for front desk workers.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

And the stories just kept getting crazier.



But ultimately, a safe space to complain was provided.



No amount of good service can satisfy insanity.