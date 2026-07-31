She Moved Out of Her Apartment Months Ago — Her Roommate Still Won’t Let Her Off the Lease

Roommates: can’t live with ’em, but most people can’t afford to live without ’em. Things can so often be peachy keen while the lease is active- but divvying up assets upon move-out holds the potential to get ugly.

How would you handle your roommate flipping a switch on you after you announced your departure? One woman recently asked for advice on a situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA For not helping my ex-housemate with my old furniture?

I, (27 F) lived with my housemate (23, F) for 3 years until I got a dream job across the country.

We lived well together and were good friends.

Everything was fine until she decided to move out after me.

That is so often when things go south.

In mid January, I told her about the job and would be leaving beginning of March but would happily pay rent until the end of March.

Giving her enough time to either find a new housemate or move out.

That is wildly generous of her.

I offered to post my room, find someone to move in, and we went through everything of mine she was happy for me to leave behind like a lounge chair, dining table, book shelf, etc.

Majority of this stuff she used so she said it was ok for me to leave it as she would like to continue to use them.

3 weeks after I had moved she told me she couldn’t find someone else to move in and would be moving out, asking me to get rid of my table and chairs and a fan.

This is a massive headache when it never had to be.

Keeping in mind she was more than happy to keep my/the lounge chair.

Almost a month goes by and things hit the fan!

I’m blamed for leaving furniture, leaving her in the lurch and providing little to no support.

Sounds like this girl is just lashing out.

To be fair, I wasn’t able to get rid of the table and I took accountability for it.

I said I would try sell them and then life happened.

I was already feeling so guilty because she had to clear out the apartment alone as I couldn’t be there because of my job, finances, and a graphic family death.

That just doesn’t sound logistically feasible.

I offered to pay for anything to support but she never asked.

I’m in 2 minds. 1- guilty because as her friend I wanted to be there to support.

But 2- I had offically moved out, notified the property manager, everything ALL before she had decided to move out so why am I being shamed?

It certainly doesn’t seem fair.

We had discussed what was ok for me to leave and suddenly the conditions were flipped.

If she had decided to move out before I had left I would’ve supported and moved my timeline to clean up the place together.

Life unfortunately doesn’t always pan out according to plan.

The situation changed on me and I feel like I was an easy finger to point at because I wasn’t there anymore.

AITA?? I’m angry, frustrated and hurt because I’m not the kind of person to just leave someone to clean up a mess alone.

Seems like there was conflict bubbling up under the surface for awhile with these two. Let’s see if the Reddit community could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments didn’t hesitate to clown the roommate.



And pointed out the obvious etiquette at play.



Some provided the OP with some much-needed validation.



If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

As well as some tough love.



A few people even had fun with the armchair psychology.



She moved out, but she’s not moving on.