His Dream Home Office Came With One Unexpected Problem: The Neighbor

There always seems to be one person in a communal working environment who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word SPACE.

On top of that, these folks also don’t seem too courteous!

And that can be pretty darn annoying…

In today’s story, a person who works from the business center in their apartment building is fed up with someone who REALLY likes to stretch out…

Take a look at what they had to say.

WIBTA for asking a guy why he always takes the largest room in the office? I live in a large apartment building with a business center for all the work from home people. It’s moderately used, but never super full. I work remotely for a small non-profit and spend most days there. We recently hired someone who lives nearby, and she often joins me in the business center.

As someone who has mainly worked from home for a long time, I actually love this.

It’s well set up for work from home people. There are six individual call pods with desks/outlets etc. They are basically never all full. There are a few tables and couches out in the open space. And there is one conference room with three chairs and a bit more space. This is where my coworker and I would often sit. Sometimes other people get there first, which is no big deal, it’s first come first serve.

But since the office isn’t any one company, we’re lacking some rules that might make this situation clear.

However, for the past 2 weeks, every day when I go down there is the same guy sitting there alone. He works there, alone, all day. My coworker and I often cram into one of the individual pods to take calls so we aren’t being disruptive out in the open. But WIBTA if I ask this guy why he is always using the 3-person room alone? If he had another person there, I wouldn’t mind, but it feels wasteful of the space.

What IS the etiquette here?

On the other hand, I could be wrong because my coworker technically doesn’t live here, and we use the business center many days. It is also first-come, first-served, so he isn’t actually doing anything wrong or against building policy.

Let’s check in with the comments:

The reviews were mixed.

If we’re talking rule-breaking, there’s only one culprit in this story.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

So, like, technically…

Well, maybe the best thing to do is walk up and say something to the person…

Just a thought!

You never know, it might just work.

In the meantime, let’s all try to be courteous to each other, okay?

You can see why this would get on his nerves!