His Plan to Rent an Attic Room for College Hit a Wall When His Family Pushed Him to Keep Living at Home

Student housing decisions can sometimes lead to unexpected stress.

The following story involves a college student who was planning to move into an off-campus house with other students.

He suddenly faced a problem when he ended up getting an attic room without a proper heat source.

His parents were also upst and wanted him to let go of the room and just commute to school.

Now, he’s stuck between roommates unwilling to switch and parents pushing him to leave.

Sounds like a tough spot to be in, right? Let’s take a closer look!

My parents think my off-campus house sucks and are trying to force me to commute I am a college student in New Jersey moving into a new off campus house with some other guys. My name is already on the lease. The lease begins in a few days. When we chose rooms, I ended up with a bad room. It is an attic room. I am honestly not too fazed myself. My parents are.

This college student’s parents pointed out some negative things about the room.

They are getting reluctant to even pay the rent. They are saying that the room does not even have a heat source, like a radiator. Even if the room were still bad, that is the main concern. I tried to talk the others into giving me a discount. I also asked about doing a room swap.

They are begging him to let go of the room.

They were not too eager to do so. They are telling me they have dealt with worse before. They are starting to wonder if I am overly difficult. Now, my parents are begging me to somehow sublease my lease.

They want him to commute to school instead.

It is now very close to the start of the lease. They want me to commute instead.

They are trying to make me pay for the lease myself if I am forced to live there. They are also chewing me out for being stupid. The landlord and realty company have a reputation as a slumlord in the area. I have lived in a different property of theirs before. I actually had a room there.

Growing up means having to make a lot of difficult decisions.

That attic room sounds rough, to be honest. Having no heat is a serious concern, not just a small inconvenience.

He’s definitely caught in a tough spot between his parents and roommates.

Let’s check out the comments on Reddit.

It’s time to man up, says this person.

This person has a question.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, short and simple.

Comfort and safety should be deal-breakers when choosing college accommodation.

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