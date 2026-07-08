Couple Says Teenagers Next Door Have Turned the Neighborhood Upside Down, So They Contact the Landlord, Police, and HOA

Imagine living in a nice, fairly quiet community where homeowners are generally respectful of their neighbors and don’t overreact when there’s a little noise.

What would you do if some neighbors moved in next door, but the parents never seemed to be home, leaving the unsupervised teens to fend for themselves? If the teens and their friends were troublemakers, would you mind your own business, tell their parents, or escalate the situation to the point that they might get evicted or arrested?

In this story, one couple is dealing with this exact situation, and it seems to be the teens’ friends who are the biggest problem. The friends and boyfriends show up when the parents are away, which is almost always, and that creates a lot of chaos.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Teenagers pushed us too far and probably got their family evicted. I try to be a polite neighbor. You’re not going to see me often and I won’t seek out conversation, but when new neighbors move in, I will go and introduce myself and offer mine and my spouse’s phone number. This is a nice neighborhood, it’s completely normal to give Christmas baskets or let someone’s dog out if they need it, stuff we did for our previous next door neighbors. No one would complain about a random party on a holiday weekend, I won’t be bothered by your kids playing loudly on the sidewalk, people behave but aren’t unreasonable about expectations. Especially since we live in townhouses that are all connected, there’s just no way to eliminate all neighbor noise. All this to say that I don’t think we have unreasonable community expectations.

But then they got new neighbors.

Since these new neighbors moved in the vacant rental next to ours we have had nothing but trouble. They have only been here a couple of months, but they are the second-worst neighbors we have ever had. The absolute worst was a couple at our first apartment who resolved conflicts via fisticuffs.

The first problem was kind of resolved.

The first annoyance was a normal one. Their bass was too loud through the walls, a common problem since people aren’t aware of how thin the walls are. (We did the same thing. Our previous neighbors texted, we apologized and adjusted settings, confirmed they couldn’t hear it anymore, and all was well.) We work from home and needed to be in meetings so we went over to ask them to turn it down and no one answered. Finally we texted the mother, and the music only happened in late afternoon between the time when her kids would get home from school and when she would get home from work. Since it was a couple of hours maximum we let it go and didn’t schedule any meetings during those times. We were kids once, too.

Unsupervised teenagers can create all kinds of problems.

Then Spring Break happened. Either the mother works both days and nights or simply spends 18 out of 24 hours outside the house. Twice in one night my husband had to sternly tell her daughters’ friends to stop looking in our cars, leaning on our cars, and screaming after midnight. Five feet from our front door, by the way. Then the next night we catch them doing it AGAIN!

Her husband handled it.

My husband opens the door to one of the drunk little idiots *popping a squat and going less than a foot from our car!* My husband, being a reasonable man, starts yelling angrily at them for GOING IN FRONT OF OUR DOOR. The hooligan closest to sober remembered basic survival instincts and began wrangling the rest of them into the house, apologizing sloppily but profusely. Apparently a very angry, very big, very bearded man yelling will do that to ya. Later we have yet another text exchange with the mother. We make our stance known and I’m quite proud of myself for keeping my temper in check.

The problem didn’t exactly stop.

She said she will handle it and we end the conversation on good terms. Even then we were willing to try and be nice and give them another chance. We were little awful teens once and chalked it up to the high of spring break. We hosed off the pavement and tried to generate a level of patience hitherto unforseen in either of us. We had about a week of peace, but the good times couldn’t last. The teen girls have developed a small collective of devoted derelict boys who hang around outside their house several afternoons a week. They once again leaned on our cars, looked into our cars, and were little jerks when my husband came outside. They tried to mouth off but when he asked them to repeat themselves they scuttled down the sidewalk. Rinse and repeat for a couple of weeks.

It gets worse!

That brings us to last night. We’re fun and exciting people, so we were idly scrolling our phones while watching something. Suddenly there was a loud *bang!* and we noticed a phone flashlight on our back patio. They had **broken through our fence** and were scrambling for a way out. We hear/vaguely see whoever it is crash through our garbage cans on the other side.

These teens sound crazy!

His options were either to run that course, risk the 10+ft drop into woods, or escalate to breaking and entering in a state where he would have probably become a statistic. In an obviously rare moment of intelligence, he chose the first option. The whole thing freaks us the hell out, and by the time we get our heads on right and go out front we see those same goddamn teens scattering through the neighborhood like mice. One of them didn’t get far enough away and tried to casually act like he was just walking by but when we confronted him he was clearly rattled. We weren’t about to detain a child because we’re not psychotic, so we let him go. He scampered off to wherever little jerks go when they’re not ruining everyone’s evening.

They weren’t the only ones annoyed with these hooligans.

The neighbor on the other side of the Problem House had someone break into their back area as well going the opposite direction, and I panicked. I reached out to the mom, convinced her daughters may have been hurt or they were robbed. She brushed me off and got a little rude when I told her the trespassers had definitely come from her house and that every other neighbor said the same thing. That is until a random “uncle” appeared, driven home by someone else. He listened to us and fed us the usual nonsense people do when they don’t want to deal with anything. Lots of empty apologies and excuses for why the kids are alone.

They have a theory.

But apparently he told the mom that four adults were all saying the same thing: The working theory is that the boyfriends somehow knew an adult was coming back (probably location sharing) so they panicked and left out the back. The mom tried to walk back her attitude and apologized after hearing how many witnesses there were, but I am not very forgiving once I’m at a certain point. It’s something I’m working on. I did not accept her apology. Later when we reviewed our camera footage from the whole night, we saw the same little jerk we stopped go into her house with the others about an hour before they trespassed. The same little jerks *come back later after the trespassing* and lean on our cars, climb on our cars, and film themselves lip synching for whatever reason. So we decided to go nuclear. To quote Cobra Bubbles, “thus far you have been adrift in the sheltered harbor of my patience.”

They called the landlord.

Mommy Dearest had no way of knowing this, but the neighbors we were friendly with that had lived there before? They were very good friends with the homeowner. It was very easy to get his number from them, text him, and bing bang boom suddenly my husband is on the phone with a very embarrassed guy whose apologies were much more coherent than this girl’s friend. He was really very appreciative of the Google drive link with video of every single issue we have had (a few I’ve left out just to save space). Complete with time stamps! The other neighbors got his phone number as well.

The tenants are in trouble!

We learned some interesting info from him. The mom gave us a different name than the one he had, there were only supposed to be two people total living there (we see five or more living there regularly), other fun things I’ll leave to your vivid imaginations. Needless to say, they’re in violation of their lease with just this. But one thing my husband and I have in common is that we are very thorough.

They didn’t stop there!

So the next step was the police report. Did you know that in my state you can file a non-emergency report online for things like someone on your back porch late at night or people casing your car? It’s really very easy! Our HOA isn’t open until Tuesday but they had a nice little contact page we filled out. The other neighbors also filed reports and contacted the HOA. However bad my Saturday night was, I think their upcoming week might be worse.

The neighbors have been warned!

My husband informed the mother via text of all the steps we had taken and that our cameras are always on, front and back. She has been silent and absent from the home since I did not accept her apology last night and laid out exactly how much trouble her kids have been when she’s not around (which is always). Not sure what will happen next, a little concerned about retaliation from the little dingleberries. But now we have a paper trail, an immediate line of communication to the landlord, and they’re aware they’ve been being recorded the entire time. Any escalation beyond this is their choice.

I wonder why the mother is gone so much. That seems to be the real problem. The teens are left unsupervised, and they need supervision. It sounds like there aren’t problems when an adult is home.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this happened.

Another person thinks she sounds like a great neighbor.

This person found the story funny.

Another person was laughing while reading the story.

The woman who wrote this story shows that she has a sense of humor while dealing with the crazy neighbors. Her writing style proves that she’s not unreasonably mad, but the teenagers are being horrible and need to stop.

The whole problem stems from the teens being home unsupervised. They need to be kept busy outside the home if the parents can’t be home. A part time job, a summer camp, visiting a relative like a grandparent, or volunteering somewhere would all help them stay out of trouble.

I hope the neighbors calm down now that they’ve been warned.