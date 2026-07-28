She Called In Sick to Work From Home, but Her Micromanaging Supervisor Called Her a Liar—Prompting an HR Report

What would you do if you worked for a supervisor who accused you of lying and didn’t read your emails? Would you deal with it or report him to HR?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s pretty fed up with her supervisor. She’s been dealing with his annoying ways for seven months now, and she’s not sure how much longer she can put up with it.

She’s thinking about going to HR, but she’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

Keep reading for more examples of the supervisor’s annoying ways, and see if you think she should go to HR.

AITA for reporting my supervisor to HR? i’m 21F, 1st white-collar job in IT, have been working for 7 months. My manager acts hostile towards me because i’ve decided to live in a city 2 hours away even though i regularly commuted from that city 2-3 days a week already without any issues and wouldn’t be “officially” living in that city until january (when my current lease ends). since then, my then-manager has been promoted to director, but because of “lean” IT practices, nobody’s been assigned to fulfill his previous position and he’s (in)effectively performing duties for both positions. i have a conversation with him maybe every 2 weeks just to update him on my tasks and not much else because he’s busy.

He doesn’t believe her excuses.

he’s also directly stated to me that i’m required to provide doctor’s notes if i’m working remotely due to illness as he believes i’m actually just waking up and deciding not to make the 2-hour drive (basically insinuated that i’m a liar). he also remarks that he doesn’t care where i live, but that it’s not feasible. As a result, i’ve been going to the office for the last 3 weeks coughing my lungs out because i couldn’t work remotely for a day to rest, but i wasn’t sick enough to warrant a doctor’s office visit. i was also involved in a minor collision last week and informed him that i wouldn’t be online (was working remotely because of an orthodontist appointment) because i was in a car accident and addressing that.

This would be annoying.

No response whatsoever. he never reads my e-mails or bothers reading previous e-mails in a thread and i always feel as if i’m at fault because he can’t find information that’s easily accessible. for example, today, i e-mailed everyone that i work with on a weekly basis that i would be late arriving at the office because i needed to get my rental car (the rental agency didn’t open until 8 and the rental car wasn’t ready until 8:25). Cue my supervisor texting me as i’m walking into the office “where are you?”

She’s thinking about going to HR.

i have a conversation with him maybe every 2 weeks just to update him on my tasks and not much else because he’s busy. i just feel like i’m in a constant state of anxiety over being fired for regular life emergencies and sickness and i genuinely would rather just be fired than deal with my hostile work environment. i’m currently waiting to speak with my HR representative. AITA for escalating?

It sounds like she’s willing to make the commute and only works remotely when she’s sick. Her supervisor sounds really annoying, but is going to HR the right thing to do?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person seems to think OP just likes to complain.

Another person thinks it’s not unreasonable for her to go to work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

Here’s a suggestion to find out what the company’s official policy is about working from home.

Another person has questions.

She should schedule a meeting with HR to clarify the work from home policy. She could explain that she likes to work from home when she’s sick and ask if that is acceptable or not. It’s possible her supervisor isn’t being unreasonable at all.

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