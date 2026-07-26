She Set a Boundary With a Neighbor Who Keeps Using Her House as an Unofficial Drop-Off for Her Son

Folks, the story you’re about read will most likely make you feel all kinds of emotions at once.

You’ll likely be annoyed, shocked, and then you’ll probably feel sad for the kid at the heart of this story.

The woman who wrote it is dealing with a neighbor and her child and the whole thing is pretty upsetting…because there’s clearly something serious going on here.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA? Neighbor kids. “I have 6 kids. My youngest is 7m. He has a best friend at school (also 7 years old) and we know his mom.. Let’s call my youngest son’s friend Lincoln. Lincoln’s mom has been dating my neighbor. There have been a few times this summer where Lincoln has came over and played with my son. There have also been a few times (maximum 3 times) we have let our kids go over to the neighbor’s house to play but they have never been there for more than maybe 20 minutes each time. They shared their pizza with my kids which I thought was very kind.

This doesn’t sound good…

Well now things have gotten out of hand. Lincoln’s mom doesn’t work, she lives off of her own mom. So she is free all day every day. Friday she was at the neighbor’s house. For context, I am off work right now and my husband works from home. Anyway, Friday she sent Lincoln over (never texted me or called or anything) and he stayed for 4-5 hours and had dinner with us.

It sounds like this is becoming a problem.

Saturday before my husband and I are even awake, Lincoln is at our house. My son let him in when he knocked on the door. I let him stay and I make breakfast. They play for a couple hours. They want to see the cat at the neighbors house so I walk them over and knock and ask if they can see the cat. I can visibly see that Lincoln’s mom is either intoxicated or on pills. The boys come back to my house with me. She then texts me later to tell me she’s going to CVS and doesn’t want Lincoln to see her leave or he’ll freak out and if he needs to come there the neighbor will let him in. Lunch rolls around and it’s pushing almost 2 pm so I go ahead and make lunch and feed him lunch as well. The only reason he even left is because we were going to a family night at the local pool from 8-10 pm and I was not going to be responsible for someone else kid who cannot swim and refuses a life jacket at the pool. I text her and let her know we can’t take him and she’s like “oh it’s fine can your son play when you guys get back?” WHAT?!

This woman clearly has some serious problems.

They are 7 years old and he was at our house all day long and she really wanted to try and send him back over when we got home! I just didn’t respond. Sunday comes and we wake up and Lincoln is on the couch with our son playing on their tablets. He stays for about 5-6 hours on Sunday and she asks around 3 pm to send him back over because they are going home. Okay great problem solved. It was a weekend thing we thought and that it was over. Then Sunday night she starts calling me so they can talk on the phone and play together. Monday comes around and I notice her car pull up to the neighbor’s mid day but we are out and about all day. We are at dinner and she starts calling me and then texts asking if my son can play when we get back around 9 pm? Aka, can she send her kid over to my house. I just answer and say I don’t know when we’ll be back.

This is insane!

Tuesday comes and I don’t see her car there. We go swimming and come back about 5. Her car is at the neighbor’s. I don’t even get all the way inside and she texts me and asks if my son can play. Reluctantly I text back and say yes. We get dinner late around 7:30 and we send Lincoln back to the neighbors because I am not working and have a lot of mouths to feed and we have fed him multiple times over the course of multiple days. His mom calls and texts me at 9:42 pm and asks if my son is still awake. I don’t answer. I’m asleep this morning and my husband is getting home from a Starbucks run and as he is walking inside he can see Lincoln’s mom sending him to our house. She didn’t say a word or check on him all day. I fed him breakfast and lunch and she texted me late afternoon and asked if I would send Lincoln home in 20/30 minutes. He had been here since 10:15 am, mind you. So I sent him back at 3:55 pm.

They need to put a stop to this immediately.

At 4:30 pm the front door opens and Lincoln says hey I’m back my mom said I could come back over. He’s still here and it’s 6:30. Am I just not a nice person? I don’t mind my son and him playing together but for him to be over here 5+ hours and multiple days has been here pushing 9 hours. I’m not a daycare service and I can’t afford to feed an extra kid every day. It makes it so awkward bc they go to school together and our older kids are also friends. I just would never send my 7 year old over to a neighbors and not check on him all day, not call him back for lunch or at least make sure it’s okay if he has lunch there. I would never ask someone to feed my kids or assume they just would. This is day 6. I don’t know what to do.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And another individual shared their thoughts.

You gotta feel sorry the kid stuck in the middle in this story.

He’s just a confused youngster who probably doesn’t know which way to turn.

Sad!

This mom’s behavior is completely insane!