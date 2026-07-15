Frustrated Homeowner Responds to Noisy Neighbors by Giving Them a Taste of Their Own Medicine

When someone new moves in next door, it is good to be nice and understanding if they are a little loud at first.

What would you do if you found out that your new neighbors are not only loud, but also very inconsiderate?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so he got tired of putting up with their behavior and he began blasting loud music every time the neighbors bothered him.

While this isn’t the best way to handle the situation, I can certainly understand it. Read through the full story and see what you think he should have done.

Inconsiderate neighbors met my loudspeaker So, I’m living in a very quiet community.

Quiet communities like this are wonderful.

It’s rare to meet someone outside but when you do, these people won’t bother you at all. As a reserved person myself, I just nod to greet them at times and I have no problem with them at all.

What could it be?

I rarely see my neighbour in the left unit and the right one is vacant. One quiet night, I went to bed at 1 AM when sudden loud rumbling woke me up.

It is hard to move in quietly, I guess.

As suspected, someone is moving into the right unit. They moved in the wee hours around 2 AM, not that I care, but they started slamming walls, banging their metal screen door, and their main door. A neighbour down the hall came out to check what’s happening. The wife kept apologising but her words felt hollow, as if we were the ones unreasonable for the disturbance. I let this pass.

Once again, moving is messy, so hopefully this is a one time thing.

The next morning, I found the stairs and walkway littered with broken clothes clips leading to their door. Like following a trail of ants, you could definitely tell who the culprit was. I let this pass again.

Maybe these weren’t one time issues.

A few days later, I saw the caretaker who handles the gardening, cleaning, and trash collection removing fruit and veggie peelings from non-biodegradable trash bin. I didn’t want to jump to conclusions, but given their inconsiderate attitude, I had my suspicions.

What could they possibly be doing?

Then today, the hammering started on the very wall between us. At first, it was just light taps, I assume they were hanging a picture frame. To my surprise, the hammering intensifies to an unbearable level, so loud you’d wish you had earplugs handy.

Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.

I wouldn’t have minded if they’d just given me a heads-up beforehand. Out of respect for this quiet community, I normally keep my music below 80db. But this neighbor clearly doesn’t share the same courtesy.

Maybe he should have talked to them first.

I cranked my loudspeaker to 70% to drown out their noise. Then it hit me, why am I being considerate to someone who shows none in return?

Go big or go home.

This is the perfect excuse to test my loudspeaker to max volume. I turned it up to 90%, let the music blast and enjoyed it. I couldn’t see their faces, but I made my point clear. They have to deal with my music until much later.

This isn’t really the right way to handle it and it will only cause more problems in the future. That being said, I bet he really enjoyed it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I guess they don’t have good taste in music.

Sometimes you do what you have to do.

Well, that is an easy fix.

If they won’t listen, they must definitely will LISTEN.

Dad really got his point across.

Some people only learn by being shown that what they are doing is wrong. That seems to be the case with these neighbors.

Of course, he should have tried to talk to them to ask them to keep it down. In this case, however, just turning up the music seems to have been effective.