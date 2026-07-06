He Kept Getting Mistaken for a Walmart Employee Because of His Work Clothes — So He Changed His Entire Shopping Routine

Sometimes, what you wear can send the wrong message.

This man often wears a company polo shirt and khaki pants as part of his work attire. Over time, he noticed that whenever he stopped by Walmart in that outfit, shoppers kept mistaking him for an employee. After realizing why it kept happening, he eventually adjusted his routine to avoid the confusion.

This is one of those funny everyday mix-ups that happen because of similar outfits. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable story where a simple outfit unintentionally creates an awkward situation.

No. I do not work at Walmart. I often wear polo shirts at work. They have our business logo. One of my shirts is a very similar “Walmart blue,” and I usually wear it with khaki pants. It started out as like a group work thing that we wear certain colors on certain days. But it’s just by habit at this point.

This man gets asked for help every single time.

Every time I have this outfit on and happen to go to Walmart, at least one person asks me for help. Every. Time. At first I didn’t get it. Then, I realized the similarity (even though MY shirt has a COMPLETELY different logo). At this point, if I have that outfit on and need something, it will have to wait until tomorrow. Or I’ll go to a different store. 😂😂

That’s funny! Although being mistaken for a store employee is totally normal because of similar shirts. Deciding to go to a different store or visit Walmart on a different day sounds like an ideal solution to avoid customers bothering him while grocery shopping.

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Let’s check out the comments of other online users.

This person has an evil plan.

Here’s another funny idea.

This user shares their experience.

Another interesting story.

And lastly, this may be a little harsh.

Nothing is more annoying than customers bothering you while you are doing your own shopping.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is frustrated after her team agrees to work overtime and then bails at the last minute. Read The Drama →