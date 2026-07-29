He Lost His Temper With His Manager—And Her Classy Response Taught Him a Lesson

Everyone gets frustrated at work sometimes, but you can’t take it out on your manager or the customers.

What would you do if you got annoyed with a customer, so you not only rolled your eyes at them, but you got snarky with your manager, who was just trying to make sure the work got done?

That is what happened to the chef in this story, so now he feels bad for the way that he treated his manager.

Personally, I think he owes her an apology, and he needs to work on controlling his emotions. Read through all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for getting mad at my manager? I feel ridden with guilt and my pride is hurt.

You can’t roll your eyes at a customer.

Earlier last night a table ordered a porterhouse steak specifically “perfect medium” and that rubbed me the wrong way and induced severe eye rolling. I get paid to do what I’m passionate about, and haven’t had a single steak sent back to me that night, so I was feeling proud of myself and went about it like a normal employee.

This guy really needs to keep his emotions in check.

About 10 minutes after selling the steak it was rang in as an OD. I was agitated but went about it like I normally would. My manager came to the window 5 minutes after I set the 22oz steak on the grill (that takes about 20 minutes to cook at that temperature) and asked how long till its ready.

This guy is going to get fired.

I scoffed and said “when its ready”. She walked away without saying a word. About 10 minutes later the steak was ready and I was feeling petty and put the whole plate together with the thermometer sticking out of the steak.

At least the steak was good.

After she ran the OD back to the table she came back to me and said “Your steak was perfect”. I replied with a snarky grin “Yeah, I bet it was”. She then proceeded to tell me “I dont need your attitude” and walked away.

Why would he treat her like this?

I don’t know why she lets employees talk to her like this. AITA?

Obviously, this guy is a jerk, and it will eventually come back to bite him. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I agree, he sounds very unprofessional.

It is almost hard to believe that this is real.

Getting food sent back is just part of being a chef.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

His guilt should be telling him something.

He does deserve to be reprimanded.

This guy is a jerk and he absolutely knows it. He owes his manager an apology, but I doubt that he will do that.

There is never a need to act like this to customers or to your boss. Hopefully, this guy can grow up and become a better person, though.