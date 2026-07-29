“That’s My Bike”: Man Spots His Stolen Ride After a Night Out—And Takes Instant Action

Jeez, if you want to read a story about dumb luck, then you’re in the right place!

And let me go on the record right here and now and say that I believe this is a million-to-one shot!

A man explained how a bike that had been passed down through various family members was stolen…but he miraculously was able to get it back!

Take a look at what he had to say.

Got my family’s bike stolen, stole it back! “This story is about my family’s bike. This bike was bought new in 1982 for my cousin. This bike has stayed in the family and almost every kid on my dad’s side has gotten this bike to ride from the ages of 12-till they buy their first car. It is a huge purple bike as my family is all tall. (Shortest person in my family is my mom at 5’9″ and every male is 6’1″ to 6’6”) so this bike was made for tall people.

This thing is a family heirloom!

This bike has seen better days so when I received it, I put close to $150 into it for new tires, brakes, chains and to remove a majority of the rust. I loved this bike. I could bike around 2 miles no handed because this bike was so balance and fluid for my tall frame. This bike had huge sentimental value to me and my family. And it was the only bike I could ride without kneeing the handlebars The problem. One night this past April, I tucked the bike behind the large bush next to the garage and lock the frame to a wooden trellis that is nailed to the wall of the garage.

Oh, no!

I come out the next day to ride it the 8 blocks to my job, and its gone. Someone had stolen my family’s bike. It was entrusted to me almost 7 years ago. It was conditional I got to use it till my oldest nephew was tall enough to ride it. And someone had taken it right off the property. They had broke the wood trellis and taken it, lock and all. I was heartbroken. I was angry someone took my bike, I was upset because I’d have to tell my family I let it get stolen and I was angry that someone took my easiest mode of transportation to work (zero parking for my truck within 6 blocks of my work). Three days later, I had just gotten off work and like the past days I was thinking of how long it takes to walk when I could ride it in 1/4 of the time. I had the next two days off so I decided to go out drinking. Well I drove to a pub in my truck to meet up with some friends that worked at the bar I went to and ended up getting absolutely trashed. I had an old friend their who I had a falling out with. We did not talk for 6 months and just acted bitter to everyone who was mutually friends with about each other. Well he had gotten off work and the booze helped me apologize. We ended up laughing and drinking till bar close. His roommate gave me a ride home since I was in no condition to drive, or even walk. The week had been bad but at least me and my friend had made up. The next morning I woke hungover and remembered I still had to recover my truck. I long boarded back to the bar. As I was approaching my truck I noticed something.

Whoa! What are the chances?

MY BIKE! It was behind the Mexican restaurant next door to the pub I was drinking at. Someone had stolen my bike and left it unlocked! My adrenaline rushed as I ran to my bike and confirmed it was mine (super nice bike seat) and my lock still attached.

It was time to reclaim his property!

I threw the bike into the back of my truck and took off squealing my tires all the way out of the lot. I just wish I could have seen his face as he walked out to see the freshly stolen bike stolen back. If I hadn’t gotten wasted and left my truck there, I wouldn’t have to go back and find it behind the Mexican restaurant next door. So drinking wins again. Just be safe about it and get a sober cab.”

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

This person spoke up.

And another reader weighed in.

That was awesome!

And I hope the guy who stole his bike gets some bad karma coming to him.

Hip, hip, hooray!

Fate brought him and his bike back together again…