He Loves the Overnight Shift and the High Pay, But He’s Stuck in a Marriage Standoff Over a Spousal Career Demand

When you have a job that you love, it is hard to want to switch positions, but sometimes it is necessary.

What would you do if you were working a third-shift position that paid well and that you really liked, but your wife hated that you were gone every night?

That is the dilemma that the guy in this story is facing, and he really doesn’t want to change jobs since he is doing so well and it would be a pay cut. Of course, he also wants to keep his wife happy. So, he isn’t sure what he should do.

Personally, I think he needs to be patient and wait until a job in his position, but on first shift, opens up. That would be the best of both worlds. Read through the full story here and see if you agree.

AITA for not wanting to switch my overnight shift to day shift because my wife wants me to sleep at home at nights? I’ve been working an overnight shift for almost a year now.

A good job that pays well is very important.

To my surprise I’ve ended up doing very well in this position. I even received a pretty big promotion and not to mention the pay is very good for the amount of work I do on a day to day basis. At first my wife was fine with this, but a few months in she started expressing how she misses me at nights while she sleeps.

It is hard to leave a job that you enjoy.

I completely understand this because I also do miss her too. It’s tough being up all night without talking to her. However, she’s been very very insistent that I move to an earlier shift based on that reason alone. I’ve tried explaining a few reasons why I don’t want to. Some of those being things like, I have not been this content with a job for many years and I don’t want to move to a different shift where I won’t enjoy it as much.

Maybe he should just watch for first-shift supervisor jobs.

Also I’m literally a supervisor on my shift now and I don’t want to take a demotion and also a pay cut just to be able to sleep at nights at home. To add some context, I’ve also done everything I can to also accommodate with my schedule.

Both he and his wife are making sacrifices, no doubt about that.

I took the days off that she had asked me to get and I often skip out on sleep just to spend more time with her before and after work. Ultimately, I just wondering what others think about this. Am I justified in wanting to stay on this shift? AITA?

A job is important, but not as important as a wife. That being said, she also needs to be patient and not force him to rush into a job change that won’t be good for anyone.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments think about it.

He needs to be thinking about the future, but not leave his job immediately. How long that can continue is up to the couple.

Here is someone asking important questions.

Never sleeping next to your wife can be difficult.

This commenter is asking the right questions.

Both of them are completely reasonable.

They both have very valid opinions about this situation. He may not be able to change jobs immediately, but he should be working toward that goal.

Hopefully, his wife can allow him to find a different job that pays as well (or better), which he also loves.