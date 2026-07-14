He Optimized His Workflow So Well He Kept Running Out of Work, And His Employers Fired Him for It. Twice.

Optimizing your workflow is supposed to make you more valuable at work, not less, but one employee has now watched that assumption fail him twice.

At his previous office, being tech-savvy and finding efficient ways to handle his largely computer-based job ended up working against him, resulting in a denied permanent contract and three months’ notice instead.

Determined to move on, he found a nearly identical position at a different company, only to hit the same wall again.

Now, overwhelmed with his current workload and facing yet another job search, he’s at a complete loss.

Keep reading for the full story.

Efficient workers get punished with more work? Lol nah… I work at an office and about 80% of my work is done on a computer. I’m pretty tech savvy, so I found ways to optimize the way I work.

This employee starts to feel like his employers have it out for him.

At my previous job I was supposed to get a permanent contract, but because of the way I work, they decided I’m not getting a contract renewal, basically firing me with a 3 month notice. I then found a very similar position at a different office.

But then it happened again.

Same story. Was supposed to get a permanent contract, but I’m getting fired with a 2 month notice because “they have nothing else for me to do and it’s strictly a business decision, it’s nothing personal.”

He’s feeling like this is all super backwards.

In all honesty I wish I got punished with more work at my current job right now. I have way too much on my plate at the moment and now I also have to start looking for a new job.

It’s no wonder this employee is feeling punished.

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What did Reddit have to say?

This user has some wise words of advice.

You can be efficient, but sometimes you have to be sneaky about it.

This commenter shares a very similar experience.

Two jobs, two nearly identical outcomes, and the same weak “it’s nothing personal” excuse.

Being skilled enough to finish work efficiently shouldn’t translate into job insecurity, yet that’s exactly the pattern that’s played out twice now.

If two separate companies couldn’t figure out how to properly utilize someone who works efficiently, the problem likely says more about their planning than about his skill set.

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