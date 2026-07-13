He Took His Grandfather to Breakfast After a Doctor’s Appointment, but He Didn’t Know His Family Had Set Up a Surprise Matchmaking Situation
Helping family is one thing. But getting blindsided after trying to do something nice is a totally different story.
That’s what happened after this young man offered to take his grandfather to a doctor’s appointment. He figured they’d get the appointment over with, grab some breakfast, and call it a day.
But his grandfather had other ideas.
Before breakfast, he insisted the young man go home and change into nicer clothes. At the time, it didn’t seem like a very big deal.
Unfortunately, the real reason became clear when they arrived at the restaurant. The breakfast had actually been set up so the young man could meet another woman because his family didn’t approve of his girlfriend.
Read on to see what happened next.
AITA for no longer helping my grampa?
I (21M) and my girlfriend (25F) have been living together for about four months due to my toxic family situation.
I still help my siblings and grandfather if they ask me to, but I do not respond to my mother or aunt.
I offered to take my grandpa to a doctor’s appointment this morning.
At first, his grandfather made it about his clothes.
I showed up in shorts and a T-shirt, and this man started yelling at me for “not looking presentable.”
I asked what he meant, and he said we were going to breakfast after his appointment. I said okay, so we stopped by my place to grab some nicer clothes.
We went to his appointment, and it was a lot of stuff we already knew.
Then, he really crossed the line at breakfast.
Then we went to breakfast, and one of his best friends was *conveniently* there with his granddaughter.
Apparently, my family has decided my girlfriend isn’t the one for me and is trying to set me up with this random chick.
She’s uncomfortable with everything about this because I am like three and a half years older than she is (she wants someone her own age and is also not into guys, so yeah, that one’s gonna be rough for me, lol).
Frustrated, he told his grandpa what he thought about the whole thing.
AND I’M ALREADY TAKEN.
I was very uncomfortable. So when I told my grandpa I wouldn’t be taking him to appointments anymore, he started yelling at me, saying that I “need to stay with the family.”
I told him he wasn’t acting like family, and he broke down. I told him I didn’t want to speak with him for a while.
AITA?
Wow! Family members like this are so toxic.
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Let’s check out if the readers over at Reddit think he made the right choice.
This person dealt with that behavior from their mother.
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According to this comment, the grandfather is wrong for a few reasons.
That’s a good point.
Here’s someone who thinks his mother is behind it.
Everything about this is just wrong. No family should ever put someone they love in a situation like this.
His grandfather knew exactly what he was doing. And that’s way out of line, no matter how anyone feels about his girlfriend.
It’s also hard to blame the young man for taking a step back. Sometimes that’s exactly what you have to do when someone crosses a line and refuses to respect your boundaries.
Hopefully, his grandfather realizes just how much damage he caused before it’s too late to repair the relationship.
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