He Tried Being a Good Listener, but His Roommate’s Endless Complaining Has Ruined Their Apartment Environment

Look, we all have grievances in life.

Times are tough and a lot of people are struggling just to get by.

BUT, that doesn’t mean you have to complain endlessly all the time!

Because no one wants to deal with that.

The guy who wrote this story has a roommate who’s getting on his last nerve with all his complaints about this and that.

Let’s take a look at what he’s dealing with.

Roommate who constantly complains about his life to me. “I have a housemate who I think needs to get his act together, respectfully.

This sounds like a lot of fun…

He’s basically the type of person to complain about the decisions that HE CONSCIOUSLY makes. He complains that he doesn’t like sharing a bathroom with a housemate and how he wishes that he went for the room with a private bathroom. He also said he just doesn’t want housemates, and how when he toured, he doesn’t like the area. The thing is, he CONSTANTLY rants to me about this, and how he basically can’t stand his living situation.

Well…

But I’m like, so YOU toured the apartment months ago, and YOU felt that YOU didn’t like the area, but yet YOU still signed the lease…? PLUS, HE toured the apartment, and HE knew that the room with a private bathroom is already taken by then, yet HE still decided to proceed. To me it’s like, well YOU knew about this months before, then why did you sign the lease? (we all have separate leases for each room btw). Additionally, why are you ranting about this to me constantly?

This guy sounds like a weirdo.

I JUST met you, and you’re telling me, you want to go and complain to your new housemate about how you don’t like living here and living with other people? At the very least keep your mouth shut and don’t bother me. I would’ve preferred that than you complaining about your life to me. Respectfully, I don’t care if you don’t like that you became broke and you’re unable to afford your previous luxury studio apartment. That’s not my problem, and honestly speaking, for the price that he’s paying right now, he could’ve still gotten a studio apartment somewhere else in the city. Maybe it won’t be luxurious, but hey, neither is the apartment now.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this individual weighed in.

Yikes!

This would get really old in a hurry, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

Living with someone like this is a real drag…