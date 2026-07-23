She Saw Good Food Going Straight to the Trash at Work, but Her Company Refused to Let Staff Eat It

As a person who worked in the catering industry for years, it’s sad, but true…

I’m talking about how much food is wasted on a daily basis.

It really is pretty mind-blowing when you see it day in and day out…and there’s really nothing you can do about it.

But there’s something about this person’s situation that seems to make it even worse.

They work in a healthcare facility and, for some reason, the folks in charge throw out food when they don’t need to.

Check out what they had to say about this frustrating situation.

Company would rather throw out food then feed staff that can’t afford to eat. “I work in a long term care home that’s a private company in Canada and is worth billions of dollars.

They would rather lie to us and say that the food gets saved for the residents when the leftovers get thrown in the trash. Staff ask at the end of meals if there are any leftovers if we could have some because most of us can’t even afford to buy food. That way, instead of it getting thrown into the garbage it actually goes into a person’s mouth.

This place sounds sketchy…

They cut down the food budget by $700 for the residents and they don’t even give us enough chocolate chip cookies to even give every single resident a 2 bite cookie. We have 45 beds and we get a dozen cookies made. A billion dollar company would rather throw away food, make portions small, and not feed staff. I can’t stand it here.

It sounds like they need a career change.

While at the public hospital they feed staff and if there are any leftovers they make sure the staff is fed. Private companies that are more focused on shareholders and keeping the CEO’S network at $11 million is more important than feeding residents and staff. Then they wonder why no one goes into healthcare and why they can never retain staff.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Make it make sense!

That’s pretty confusing, right?

I understand that some businesses have to throw away food or it’s just not convenient to donate it, but this just seems odd…

They need to get out of this place and find another job ASAP.