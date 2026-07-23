Three Painters Showed Up at the Same Time—One Took One Look and Walked Away

Typically, if you’re looking for a contractor to hire for a construction project, you would schedule different contractors to come out at different times to talk about the project and give you a quote.

However, in this story, one woman decided to do things a little bit differently. At the time, she was a busy mom with two babies, and her husband was deployed, leaving her home solo to deal with everything.

She thought she came up with a smart way to save time, but now, years later, she’s still wondering if she actually really messed up.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for scheduling contractors at the same time? This happened a few years ago but I’ve always wondered if I was a jerk. My (now ex) husband and I had finished building a house and wanted to get it painted before we moved in. Because of scheduling issues we didn’t have a lot of time between leaving our apartment and moving into our house. He was also deployed at this time and I was caring for 6 month old twins alone in a city where I knew no one.

She did something a little unusual to save time.

Because of this I called contractors and scheduled quotes all at the same time. So I asked 3 painters for quotes and scheduled them all for noon. I figured that way I could only go through what I want once and just had to occupy the babies for a small amount of time. Well 3 showed up and the last one to show got very angry and told me “you don’t schedule quotes to compete like that!” And he stormed off. The other two just shrugged and we awkwardly walked around the house with one of the guys offering to carry a baby since I was so frazzled, which I accepted. WITA?

Well, that made her decision easier. I’d probably hire the thoughtful guy who offered to hold a baby.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she was unprofessional.

Another person thinks it seemed like a sales tactic even though she didn’t mean it that way.

This person points out when it is and is not okay to schedule multiple contractors at the same time.

But this person is on her side.

That wasn’t the best way of handling things, but I understand why she did it. She wasn’t trying to be unprofessional or use some high pressure sales tactic. She was just a busy mom who wanted to get this decision made as quickly and easily as possible.

In the end, one painter eliminated himself, and one stepped up to help with a baby, probably understanding her situation. I assume she got the house painted, so all’s well that ends well. But in the future, it would be better not to schedule contractors who are bidding on the same job to come out at the same time.

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