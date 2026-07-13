July 13, 2026 at 4:15 pm

Her Cousin Asked Her to Pet Sit for Nearly Two Weeks, And She Said Yes With Conditions He Didn’t Like

by Heather Hall

A dog and cat giving cuddles to each other

Pexels/Reddit

Sometimes people get so focused on one solution that they can’t see a better one right in front of them.

That’s what happened after this woman agreed to help her cousin while he was out of town.

He asked her to pet sit for nearly two weeks by driving to his house twice a day to care for his senior dog and two cats.

She wanted to help, but she also had a busy work schedule. On top of that, she didn’t think it was fair for an older dog to only go outside twice a day.

So, she suggested what seemed like a simple compromise. She offered to keep the dog at her house and stop by once a day to take care of the cats instead.

Keep reading to find out why her cousin thought that made her unsupportive.

AITAH for having conditions to pet sitting

My cousin and his girlfriend recently moved to the same state as me. They live about 10 minutes away (one way) from us.

They have one senior dog and two cats and asked us to pet-sit for them for 12 days. They want us to go over twice a day to walk the dog and feed the cats.

Now, I feel like it must be torture for the senior dog to only go out twice a day!

In a bind, she came up with a good solution.

I told them we’d be happy to watch their pets but would prefer that their dog stay with us (she gets on great with my dog, cats, and kid) and that, given it’s going to be a busy period at work for both my husband and me, we’d only be able to go watch their cats once a day.

I also suggested that, for situations like these, it might be beneficial to get an automatic feeder for the cats.

They both got upset with me for having these conditions and told us that we weren’t being supportive. I am a big animal lover and absolutely adore their pets, and if I had the time, I would watch their pets without any conditions.

AITA?

Wow! That’s probably not the reaction she expected.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she’s ready for the responsibility of being the legal guardian for her schizophrenic brother.
Read The Drama

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This reader uses a doggy hotel.

Pet Sitting 3 Her Cousin Asked Her to Pet Sit for Nearly Two Weeks, And She Said Yes With Conditions He Didnt Like

Exactly! Great point.

Pet Sitting 2 Her Cousin Asked Her to Pet Sit for Nearly Two Weeks, And She Said Yes With Conditions He Didnt Like

This person thinks the pet owners are wrong.

Pet Sitting 1 Her Cousin Asked Her to Pet Sit for Nearly Two Weeks, And She Said Yes With Conditions He Didnt Like

Here’s someone who prefers her idea.

Pet Sitting Her Cousin Asked Her to Pet Sit for Nearly Two Weeks, And She Said Yes With Conditions He Didnt Like

Her cousin is missing the bigger picture here.

She never said she wouldn’t help. She came up with a solution that worked better for everyone, and it would’ve been a whole lot easier on an older dog, too.

Yet, rather than even considering what she offered, they shut it down.

Ultimately, they can either accept the offer or she should tell them to find someone else.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip.
Read The Drama

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter