Her Cousin Asked Her to Pet Sit for Nearly Two Weeks, And She Said Yes With Conditions He Didn’t Like

Sometimes people get so focused on one solution that they can’t see a better one right in front of them.

That’s what happened after this woman agreed to help her cousin while he was out of town.

He asked her to pet sit for nearly two weeks by driving to his house twice a day to care for his senior dog and two cats.

She wanted to help, but she also had a busy work schedule. On top of that, she didn’t think it was fair for an older dog to only go outside twice a day.

So, she suggested what seemed like a simple compromise. She offered to keep the dog at her house and stop by once a day to take care of the cats instead.

Keep reading to find out why her cousin thought that made her unsupportive.

AITAH for having conditions to pet sitting My cousin and his girlfriend recently moved to the same state as me. They live about 10 minutes away (one way) from us. They have one senior dog and two cats and asked us to pet-sit for them for 12 days. They want us to go over twice a day to walk the dog and feed the cats. Now, I feel like it must be torture for the senior dog to only go out twice a day!

In a bind, she came up with a good solution.

I told them we’d be happy to watch their pets but would prefer that their dog stay with us (she gets on great with my dog, cats, and kid) and that, given it’s going to be a busy period at work for both my husband and me, we’d only be able to go watch their cats once a day. I also suggested that, for situations like these, it might be beneficial to get an automatic feeder for the cats. They both got upset with me for having these conditions and told us that we weren’t being supportive. I am a big animal lover and absolutely adore their pets, and if I had the time, I would watch their pets without any conditions. AITA?

Wow! That’s probably not the reaction she expected.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This reader uses a doggy hotel.

Exactly! Great point.

This person thinks the pet owners are wrong.

Here’s someone who prefers her idea.

Her cousin is missing the bigger picture here.

She never said she wouldn’t help. She came up with a solution that worked better for everyone, and it would’ve been a whole lot easier on an older dog, too.

Yet, rather than even considering what she offered, they shut it down.

Ultimately, they can either accept the offer or she should tell them to find someone else.

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