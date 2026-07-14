Her Family Made It Clear They Don’t Approve of Him Because of His Background. She’s Asking Him to Come Over Anyway

Meeting your partner’s parents is nerve-wracking enough, but imagine if you knew they didn’t approve of the relationship. A lot of people would bail.

That’s the situation a 20-year-old found himself in after a rough patch with his girlfriend led her to confide in her parents.

Instead of offering support, they criticized him for his background and said they don’t even approve of the relationship in the first place.

Since this conversation between them happened, some things have changed… But he’s no longer comfortable setting foot in their home.

Should he forgive and forget, or is the relationship doomed?

Read the full story below and see what happened.

AITA for not wanting to go to my gfs parents house A few weeks ago my (M20) gf (F20) and I got into an argument. I’m not going to go into the specifics as they’re not relevant, but essentially she stopped inviting me over to hers, slowly stopped seeing me as often and stopped texting me as often and when she did, it was super dry. I assumed she was just too busy as she was working full time on top of writing her dissertation, so I didn’t mention anything, assuming we’d spend more time together once she was free. She messages me and says “I think we’ve drifted a bit”.

But that conversation didn’t go well.

I said “yea, I think so too”. This resulted in her getting angry. Essentially, she said that showed I wanted to break up and that I didn’t care anymore. After about an hour of back and forth “I don’t want to break up but we have spoken less” and “well if you think we’ve drifted you want to end it”, I got annoyed and spoke too harshly and got super annoyed with her. I apologised the next day and calmly explained how I felt, she said she needed time to think and I said I understood.

But things changed.

A week later she sends a breakup text & said we can talk 1 on 1, come Monday. The next day she sends a text saying we should get back together, I said I don’t think that’s a good idea but we can talk in person. Monday comes around, I go see her and she says she shouldn’t have sent the breakup text. She says we can get back together and see how things go over summer, and I was hesitant, but agreed saying we can try but I don’t really have the energy to work on this anymore.

He still doesn’t feel appreciated.

This is the IMPORTANT PART: At this point she explains that she spoke to her parents, and they told her they never liked me anyways, that she shouldn’t have started seeing me, that I live in a flat and she shouldn’t be seeing someone from a poor background. She went home and told her parents we were back together, they said they didn’t want me coming over anymore. My gf told me this via text. I told her that I won’t go over.

But it isn’t really over yet.

Now she’s telling me her parents are fine with me coming over but I am no longer comfortable with it, given the things they said about me, but my gf keeps trying to convince me to go over. She’s unwilling to come to mine, but wants me to be at hers. She’s getting upset and annoyed that I don’t feel comfortable going over. AITA?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

I wouldn’t want to be in this relationship. What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

It’s not healthy.

I agree.

Another reader chimes in.

It’s often said that first impressions matter, but so do the words people choose when emotions are running high.

Even if someone’s opinion changes later, hearing that you weren’t considered good enough because of your background isn’t something easy to forget.

At the same time, relationships often require navigating difficult family dynamics together rather than expecting one partner to simply move on.

Once hurt feelings and uncomfortable boundaries enter the picture, finding a compromise becomes much more complicated than deciding whose house to spend time at.

Rebuilding trust takes more than simply extending another invitation, especially when there hasn’t been a meaningful conversation or apology.