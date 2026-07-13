Her In-Laws Thought Weight Comments Were Acceptable, So She Set About Proving Them Wrong

Pexels/Reddit
Family comments can sometimes go too far.
The following story involves a
woman who moved abroad with her husband and immediately faced constant remarks about gaining weight from her in-laws.
They kept insisting she would get chubby, and even told her to buy bigger clothes before moving.
After gaining some weight at first, she decided to make a change for herself… but her in-laws didn’t stop with their uncolicited comments.
Uh oh! It sounds like some messy family drama. Let’s take a closer look!
AITA for losing weight after my in-laws kept insisting I’d get fat after moving abroad?
I (23F) moved abroad with my husband (28M) about a year ago.
Before we moved, my MIL (57F) and SIL (32F) constantly made comments.
They said I was definitely going to gain weight once I got there. They said it all the time.
They would say things like, “Just wait until you move there. Everyone gains weight.”
“You should buy bigger clothes now,” and “You’ll see, you’re going to get chubby.”
Stuff like these.
This woman did gain 13 pounds in the first couple of months after they moved.
At first, I laughed it off. I told them I was not planning on gaining weight.
I said I would try to stay active and eat normally.
They acted like it was impossible not to gain weight there.
To be fair, during the first couple of months after moving, I did gain around 13 pounds.
It was a new country. There was stress. I was eating out more and had a different routine.
She decided to lose weight and change her habits.
Eventually, I started feeling uncomfortable in my body.
I decided to lose the weight for myself. I changed my habits slowly.
I started cooking more and walking more. I lost about 33 pounds total.
Part of it honestly was because I wanted to prove them wrong.
I am not going to lie. Their comments got under my skin.
Now, they think she’s too skinny and maybe developing unhealthy habits.
Now, my MIL keeps telling me I am getting too skinny.
She says people will think my husband does not feed me and that he is starving me.
This is ridiculous. My husband has been supportive the entire time.
He tells me he only cares that I am healthy and happy.
He also cares that I am not developing an unhealthy obsession with weight loss or food.
Now, she’s wondering if she had been petty about it.
For context, I am eating normally. I am not underweight or anything extreme.
My weight is 132 pounds. I am 5 foot 4 inches tall.
Now. I am wondering if I became petty about the whole thing.
Part of my motivation was wanting to prove them wrong after months of comments about my body.
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AITA?
First of all, the comments were unhelpful and unnecessary.
In the first place, it was the MIL and SIL who were the ones obsessed with telling OP she’s going to get fat.
But when she started losing weight, they switched sides and told her she’s too skinny. Seriously, what do they want from her?
Honestly, at this point, proving them wrong feels pretty satisfying. Don’t you think so?
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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.
Here’s an honest opinion.
This user shares some good advice.
Indeed, right?
People are taking her side.
Finally, short and simple.
Getting healthy is never something you should have to apologize for.
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Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories:
Family & Relationships, Life & Drama Tags: · aita, comments, husband, mother in law, obsession, picture, pounds, reddit, top, weight
Her In-Laws Thought Weight Comments Were Acceptable, So She Set About Proving Them Wrong
by Heide Lazaro
Pexels/Reddit
Family comments can sometimes go too far.
The following story involves a woman who moved abroad with her husband and immediately faced constant remarks about gaining weight from her in-laws.
They kept insisting she would get chubby, and even told her to buy bigger clothes before moving.
After gaining some weight at first, she decided to make a change for herself… but her in-laws didn’t stop with their uncolicited comments.
Uh oh! It sounds like some messy family drama. Let’s take a closer look!
This woman did gain 13 pounds in the first couple of months after they moved.
She decided to lose weight and change her habits.
Now, they think she’s too skinny and maybe developing unhealthy habits.
Now, she’s wondering if she had been petty about it.
First of all, the comments were unhelpful and unnecessary.
In the first place, it was the MIL and SIL who were the ones obsessed with telling OP she’s going to get fat.
But when she started losing weight, they switched sides and told her she’s too skinny. Seriously, what do they want from her?
Honestly, at this point, proving them wrong feels pretty satisfying. Don’t you think so?
Trending and Popular
Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.
Here’s an honest opinion.
This user shares some good advice.
Indeed, right?
People are taking her side.
Finally, short and simple.
Getting healthy is never something you should have to apologize for.
Trending and Popular
AuthorHeide Lazaro
Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, comments, husband, mother in law, obsession, picture, pounds, reddit, top, weight
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