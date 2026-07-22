Her Roommate Stayed Up Making Noise Every Night—Now She Doesn’t Know How Much More She Can Take

Have you ever lived with someone who didn’t have a job before?

Everyone is different, but the type of person who is unemployed AND does absolutely nothing with their days can really make their roommates ticked off.

In today’s story, a woman is beyond frustrated at her roommate who isn’t working…or doing much of anything, really.

How should she handle this?

Read on and see what you think.

My roommate has too much free time and it’s driving the rest of us crazy. “I live with three other women and one of them is an insane night owl.

Wow…

Now, I don’t usually have a problem if you’re more active at night but this woman would quite literally start her day at 11 pm, the time I get off work. This particular roommate doesn’t have a job or classes like the rest of us so she is home 99% of the time. I leave for work at 4 and my other roommate leaves at 5. I like to try to sleep by 1-3 am because I have class in the morning and work later.

She could at least keep it down…

I have communicated numerous times before that she can do what she wants as long as she can respect that some of us will be trying to sleep. Nope. She will start a load of laundry at 12 am. Maybe use her Ninja Creami at 1. Blast Tiktoks in the living area full volume because, why the hell not?

This would tick off just about anyone.

It’s personally driving me crazy. My other roommate has privately messaged her to keep it down. She listens but then does it the following day again. And again. And again. I have done it all. House meetings. Calls. DMs. One on one conversations. Nothing works permanently.”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Oh, hell no!

This situation is absolutely a recipe for disaster.

It’s time for her to get a job…or hit the road.

They need to band together and kick this roommate out!