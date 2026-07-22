The 7-Day Red Flag: Why One Renter Is Already Panicking Over Her New Roommate

Well, this is a horrible feeling…

I had a new roommate a long time ago and within about three days, I knew I’d made a huge mistake.

But, alas, I was stuck with him for a whole year, because breaking the lease wasn’t an option and I had to grin and bear it.

Let’s just say that I made myself scarce in that apartment for most of the time I lived there…

The woman in today’s story is having a similar reaction to her new roommate and it’s causing her quite a bit of stress.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

New flatmate has only been here a week and I’m already questioning the living situation. “I recently moved into a flat share with a new flatmate and I’m honestly already feeling uncomfortable.

This doesn’t sound good…

She has only been here for around a week, but there have been several things that have bothered me. The first night she came over, she arrived around 11 pm with her boyfriend without telling me beforehand. I was at home and genuinely thought someone had entered the flat because I had no idea anyone was coming. I was also half dressed at the time, so it was really uncomfortable when I realized it was a stranger in the flat.

You gotta communicate, people!

Since then, her boyfriend has stayed over around 3 times in the first week. I have absolutely no issue with her having a boyfriend or having guests over, but I do think communication is important when sharing a home. One night they were going in and out of the room and repeatedly slamming doors around midnight, which disturbed me. There have also been smaller things adding up. She frequently leaves lights on when she goes out for hours, and she still hasn’t paid her share of the council tax, which was due on the 1st (it’s now the 12th).

This sounds pretty frustrating…

I know some of these things may sound minor individually, but together it’s made me feel like we have very different ideas of what being considerate in a shared home looks like. I haven’t confronted her yet because I don’t want to create tension, but I’m already wondering whether this living arrangement is going to work. Am I being unreasonable, or does this sound like a flatmate who isn’t considering the fact that someone else lives here?”

Take a look at how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If I were her, I’d give it about a month and if it was still bad, consider breaking the lease and getting a new place.

It’s just not worth it when you live with a terrible roommate!

In fact, it’s enough to drive a person crazy…

This living situation is off to a pretty rocky start…