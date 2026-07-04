Her Roommates Mocked Her Nightly for Locking the Front Door. Then She Moved Out and Taught Them a Lesson They’ll Never Forget.

I’ll never understand people who don’t lock their doors.

Even if you happen to live in what you consider a safe town or city, you never know when something sketchy might happen.

But some folks just can’t be bothered, I guess…

The woman who wrote this story decided to teach her ex-roommates a lesson about why they might want to take their safety a little more seriously.

Let’s take a look!

My ex-roommates mocked me for wanting to lock the door, so I stole a potato peeler from their unlocked apartment. “In the summer of 2020, I (then 20F) moved into an apartment with Joel (24M) and Sadie (23F), who were best friends with each other and acquaintances of mine from school. It was my first time living outside of my parents’ house. The apartment was in a really sketchy area of town. The cops were there multiple times a week, and we had items stolen from our vehicles. This was the best apartment we could afford since we all paid equal rent. Joel was a medical student from a wealthy family, but Sadie and I were both earning well below the poverty line.

These folks don’t sound too bright…

A constant fight between my roommates and I was over locking the door. They would leave the apartment completely unlocked whenever they left. I repeatedly asked them to please keep the door locked when nobody was home since my laptop and other valuables were in the apartment. I needed my laptop for work but could NOT afford to replace it if it was stolen. Every time I asked this, they totally brushed me off and implied that I was being stupid or overly anxious for wanting to lock the door. I was teased and ridiculed for this request on multiple occasions, and they never respected my wishes. They said that if anything got stolen, we could “just replace it.”

What the hell?!?!

I came home on many occasions to an empty apartment with the door unlocked. They were okay roommates other than that, but this was a recurring point of tension. After a few months of living with them, I moved into a different apartment in the same complex with my friend, Maggie (20F). Maggie and I were very much on the same page about keeping the door locked. We remained relatively cordial with Joel and Sadie and occasionally said hi in the parking lot, but we didn’t hang out with them since they weren’t taking Covid seriously at all. One evening, I was cooking dinner alone in my apartment, and to my dismay, our potato peeler was nowhere to be found. I scoured the whole kitchen and couldn’t find it, and unfortunately, the peeler was essential to the meal I was making.

You can probably guess where this is going…

I decided to go see if Joel and Sadie were home and willing to loan me their potato peeler. I walked over to their building (our keys got us into any building in the complex), went up to their apartment, and knocked on the door. No answer. Then, something snapped in me. Though I knew I shouldn’t, I tried the door, and of course, it was unlocked. I went into their dark, empty apartment, grabbed their potato peeler out of their kitchen drawer, took it back to my own apartment, and never said anything to them about it. 6 years later, I still have that potato peeler. Small revenge, but extremely satisfying.”

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Admit it, this is pretty funny…

I know I sure got a chuckle out of it!

This was some hilariously petty revenge!