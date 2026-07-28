Roommate Insists On Using Smart Locks—But They Keep Locking Her Out

If you live with roommates, chances are that you’re going to have at least a few dust-ups when it comes to something very crucial…

House keys!

You heard it here first, amigos!

Check out why this woman is beyond frustrated with her roommate because of their unfortunate key situation.

Get started now!

Sitting in my car at 5 AM because roommate refuses to give us keys. “Just complaining.

How annoying!

Locked out because she insists on these “smart” locks that never work (this is the second one, this new one didn’t even last a month). Also refuses to get keys made for us, so we constantly have to call each other to let each other in… or just leave the door unlocked.

What’s the point of this…?

It’s been almost a year of this, even longer for the other girl. If we ask about a key, she just doesn’t respond. I just want to go to bed.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person asked a good question.

This individual weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, it seems like there’s a pretty easy fix to their issue.

But her roommate sounds pretty stubborn.

If I were her, I’d put an immediate end it.

These folks need to have a roommate meeting and put an end to this!