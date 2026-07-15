His 60-Year-Old Coworker Complained About the Job Constantly And Then Quit. Now He Wants to Come Back.

Sometimes, it’s easy to believe the grass is greener on the other side, especially when you’ve grown comfortable complaining about the place you’re already in.

One longtime factory employee spent years pointing out everything he thought his company was doing wrong.

Despite earning good pay, enjoying solid benefits, and working in an environment where management rarely cracked down on anyone, he was never satisfied.

Well, his coworkers often cut him plenty of slack, and even his supervisors rarely expected much from him. But he still wasn’t happy.

Then one day, he proudly announced that he had found a better-paying job elsewhere. Confident that his departure would be a major loss, he expected his employer to fight to keep him.

That’s not exactly how things played out.

Read the full story below and see what happened.

He Didn’t Know How Good He Had It I worked at an assembly plant. It paid more than average for the area, you could listen to music, watch YouTube, great benefits, great schedule and bosses in general were pretty laid back. There was a guy named Bill who is in his early sixties. Everyone took it easy on him. We barely made him work.

But he didn’t realize that.

For his age and lack of skills or drive to learn new things or even do the bare minimum at work, he was making great money but never seemed satisfied with the job, always talking about what things the company was getting wrong, lack of perks etc. Anyway normally we didn’t try to push him to do much of anything and even if we did there was always a reason or new excuse as to why he wouldn’t be able to do something. Always something to complain about. Back in my day this, back in my day, that. Constantly just giving negative comments about anything and everything. Despite all of this though, he was never reprimanded or even talked to. The company at the time would almost never fire or get rid of anybody no matter how bad they were.

But then Bill got bored.

About a year and half in, it turns out that somehow he was able to find a better-paying job and he immediately tells all of us as well as our boss and HR in an almost entitled way that he had found another job. The twist however is that he clearly expected a counteroffer from our company because in his words “he is too valuable to lose.” Our bosses simply shook their hand and said they wished him luck. He put in his two week notice immediately.

Things didn’t go like he expected.

We don’t hear from him for about 6 months, and he calls each of us on our team back looking for a referral to come back. Remembering how terrible he was to work with, none of us got back to him. Turns out the new place was incredibly more difficult and demanding and didn’t give him any of the slack he was used to with us. He was cut only a couple months into the job. He really didn’t know how good he had it.

It’s good to always be grateful for what you have and think twice.

What did Reddit think?

Exactly.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This reminded someone of another situation.

Another commenter chimes in.

Quite often, the grass is greener where the dogs are relieving themselves.