His Friend Called Him a “Manchild.” He Was Hurt, So He Corrected His Friend on What the Word Actually Means.

Some disagreements are less about what was said and more about how the words were understood.

This man was called a “manchild” by his friend and suddenly got confused. When he heard the reason his friend called him that, he tried to explain why he acted aloof and focused on his iPad. But their discussion quickly shifted into a debate over the meaning of the word and whether it had been used correctly.

This story is one of those relatable friendship misunderstandings where a single word ends up causing more conflict than expected. Read the full story below and see whose side you are on.

AITAH for correcting my friend My friend and I went on a holiday together, and it has been about a few weeks to a month since we came back. Just now, he commented, “You are just a manchild, to be honest,” which got me a bit riled up. I had to rebute and ask for elaboration. He stated that it’s because I’m an iPad kid and that I can’t talk when I’m low on social energy. Which I said iPad kid is just me playing the phone but on a bigger screen, and that it is very common for people to not talk when they are tired. I made it clear that I just wasn’t talking cause I’m tired to make sure he doesn’t think otherwise.

This man called his friend out for misusing the word “manchild.”

After a few texts back and forth, he then apologised. He said he is sorry that his understanding of “manchild” is different from mine and he sticks to what he said. It feels so backhanded because a meaning of a word is fixed on the dictionary, so why can’t he just admit that he used the wrong word and apologise for it? So I tell him it is a backhanded apology, and he says I can’t force him to say what I want to hear. Which I rebutted that I’m telling him his choice of words is wrong which can deliver the wrong emotions.

He thinks their understanding of the concept is different.

AITA? Different words with different meanings can bring a whole different reaction. Furthermore, I have had interaction with a manchild which kinda slightly traumatised me, so perhaps I came on stronger.

It’s understandable that OP wanted to explain why the word bothered him, especially since it carried a personal meaning for him. At the same time, not every disagreement over terminology has a clear right or wrong answer. In my opinion, it’s a small issue that’s starting to turn into a big drama.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s read the comments of other Redditors.

This user shares their thoughts.

Here’s another take on the situation.

Plain and simple.

Here’s a short and honest one.

And lastly, this one calls both of them out.

Sometimes, choosing the right words is just as important as having the right intentions.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who has the perfect response to her boss insisting all overtime be pre-approved.. Read The Drama →