His Neighbor Dumped Construction Debris on His Property, And When He Asked Him to Clean It Up, the Neighbor Refused

There are all sorts of reasons to be annoyed at your neighbors. From noise complaints to real creeps, crazy neighbors do a lot of different crazy things.

In this story, the annoying neighbor dumps construction debris on the property next door, and this property owner is furious about it. It wouldn’t have been that big of a deal if the neighbor had eventually cleaned it up, but that didn’t happen.

Now the property owner isn’t sure what to do. He just wants the construction debris off his land!

Keep reading for all the detials.

Neighbor Dumping Construction Debris on My Vacant Lot – What Should I Do? I’ve been trying to develop a vacant lot in for a few years, but it’s been challenging due to zoning issues. The house next to my lot is a nursing home with a new owner who has been constantly complaining about overgrown vegetation on my property. I’ve been maintaining the lot regularly to avoid complaints and reduce fire hazards, especially given the wildfire risk.

How could the neighbor think this is okay?

The problem started in July when I noticed construction debris (tile work materials) dumped on my lot. My neighbor mentioned they were doing some remodeling and used my lot to stage equipment and dump waste. Mud was spread across my property, and there’s a pile of hardened concrete mix and paint sludge further inside.

It’s really annoying when someone says they’re going to do something but doesn’t do it.

I sent a polite email asking my neighbor to clean up the construction debris and trash from my lot. And the neighbor apologized, promising to clean it up. But now, months later, nothing has been done, and the debris remains.

The police weren’t much help.

Yesterday, things escalated into an ugly screaming match between us, effectively killing any neighborly relations. The Police came but couldn’t do much other than suggest installing a camera to capture evidence. They mentioned they can’t classify it as a crime without video proof. I’m stuck on what to do next.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

Should I escalate this to the city or consider legal action? Would posting a video on social media help push him to act, or would that just make things worse? Has anyone dealt with a similar situation? How did you resolve it? Looking for advice on how to get this resolved without escalating the conflict further.

Why weren’t the police able to help with the issue of construction debris on OP’s land? What exactly did they want a video of?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person offers some advice.

But this person points out that OP already has evidence.

Here’s another suggestion on how to use the evidence.

But this person would handle it differently.

I like the idea of emailing the city and including the neighbor’s email as evidence. A fence would probably be a good idea as well, but that would be an extra expense.

It’s awful when you have inconsiderate neighbors who create problems and refuse to solve them.