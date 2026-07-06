His New Boss Let Someone Cover His Shift — Didn’t Find Him a Replacement — Now He’s Out the Hours and Furious

Depending on where you work and what kind of job you have, you may or may not want to pick up a day of work if you have a shift covered.

Because, let’s be honest, a lot of people are hurting for money these days and missing out on one shift can be the difference between paying a bill or not.

The hotel worker who wrote this story got a night off approved…but he’s pretty upset that he didn’t get replacement day added to his schedule.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Ready to quit! “I work night audit 2 nights a week. (It was 3 and then they hired someone else and cut mine down to 2). I asked off 3 months ago for a concert out of town next week. I had a different manager at the time who quit last month. But she approved my request and promised me I could switch days with the other night audit so I could still get my hours. Now that we have a new manager I figured I’d better remind him I need those days off and to switch. I did this 3 weeks ago.

You probably know what’s coming next…

The new schedule came out yesterday and what does he do!? He puts me on the days I asked off months ago! So I asked him and he said “let me see, the other night auditor has his own stuff going on.” Ummmm he just started working here a couple weeks and I asked this off back in March. I think my request takes precedence over the new guy. I don’t think he ever even asked this guy in the first place to switch me. So I reminded him that I have never called in but I will if I don’t get those shifts off. So 5 minutes later he texts me and says the other guy will cover me. So then I ask well what days does he want me to trade him? Because I go to school and work part time because I still need some money coming in to live?

He’s not happy about this!

And he says “he’s not gonna trade you he’s just gonna work those shifts and his shifts”. He already gets 40 hours a week!!! So now I get zero? I’m so over the back and fourth I just said screw it let him work my hours I’ll just struggle for a couple weeks I guess. Was it so wrong of me to ask off months in advance for something and expect to have my request granted and still get my 16 hours? That other guy obviously could have traded me if he’s willing to work every single night next week.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was fired in under a minute after working for the company for 26 years. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, lesson learned…

He probably should’ve figured this out before he took the day off.

Better luck next time!

He feels like he’s legitimately getting screwed out of money that he deserves.