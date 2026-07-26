He Finished the Job and Submitted His Invoice—Only for the Nightclub Owner to Claim the Rate Was Too High

Imagine working as an independent contractor for a company, and you submit an invoice for the work you have done. What would you do if the company owner thought the bill was too high and refused to pay you?

In this story, one person is in that situation, and he keeps reminding the owner to pay him. Eventually, the owner suggested a payment plan, but then the situation escalated even further.

Now, the contractor is wondering if he really was wrong for insisting on being paid fairly for his work.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for wanting to be Compensated as an independent contractor? I’ve worked freelance for a Nightclub for almost a year. I was recently asked/told that there would be a massive remodel that w as going to take place and I was asked to handle my “department” as it were, for this move/remodel. The day before all this construction was to be done, I was texted, by the owner, demanding that I submit my invoicing and wanting an estimate. This is “after” I did the work in question.

The owner didn’t want to pay.

I send him my quote, and is then told that my rate is too high and that he feels I’m taking advantage of him. A month passes, and I’m still doing work, as a freelance for him, until I decide again to ask to have my debt settled. The Owner, then proceeds to tell his Bar Manager to write me a check with extra compensation in it. I was told that I would receive these “payments”, included with my normal pay, until the debt was paid off. Then, the plot twist.

All he wants is what he’s owed.

I was told not to come in and they now have someone else, doing my initial freelance job. So, AITA for wanting my compensation for my work? Huge owner feels that my actions that I’ve taken, takes advantage of him monetarily. This same club owner routinely posts on social media, the access of money he has. AITA for confronting him in all this and wanting what I am owed?

That owner sounds awful. No, it is absolutely not wrong to want to be paid what you’re owed.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

Always get it in writing.

Here’s some good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

This person asks some good questions.

I hope he had a contract, but if he didn’t he may never see the money he’s owed. That doesn’t make him wrong for demanding to be paid what he’s owed.

Next time, he needs to make sure he has a signed contract with an agreed upon payment in writing before starting the work not just submitting an invoice after the work has already been done.

It’s awful when rich people just get richer by refusing to pay their bills.

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