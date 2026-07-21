His Roommate Was Arrested for Serious Crimes. Now He’s Out on Bail, and He’s Terrified to Be in His Own Home.

We see a lot of stories about bad roommates…

But you’re about to read one that is on a completely different level.

The guy you’re about to meet is really through a frightening experience and he spilled his guts about what he’s dealing with.

Hang on tight, folks!

This is a wild one.

Let’s take a look at what he’s dealing with.

Roommate is returning from jail with felony charges and I am scared. “A month ago, I rented a room in this cute house owned by an older gay couple who said they needed help saving for their retirement. Pictures of their adopted sons all over the walls, I figured they were just wholesome family guys.

Whoa!

Weeks later, these guys are arrested in a massive police raid in the middle of the night. We’re talking a full squad with rifles pointed at the house, megaphones, spotlights, and drones overhead. They are currently sitting in jail facing multiple severe Measure 11 felony charges (in Oregon, these carry heavy mandatory minimum sentences). Shortly after, one of their adult sons dropped by to fill me and my roommate in on the situation.

This is crazy.

It turns out he and his brothers secretly recorded a confession from them detailing horrific abuse from when the boys were kids. I’m horrified. When the raid happened, we thought we’d at least have months of peace to figure out our next moves. But we just found out from his defense team and his family that one of my housemates—we’ll call him ‘Derrick’—is expected to post bail this Tuesday. The other homeowner roommate—‘Ken’—has prior offenses involving children (p-word) on his record, so he is being held without bail. But Derrick has a clean record and is expected to return to the house on pre-trial release with a GPS ankle monitor and a strict “no contact” order regarding Ken.

You can understand why he’s freaking out about this.

I do not feel safe in my own home. Derrick’s friends have been aggressively texting me and my other roommate demanding we Zelle them rent money immediately (clearly scrambling to fund his bail). Meanwhile, Ken literally called us from a recorded jail line and explicitly told us we can live here rent-free in exchange for guarding the property and taking care of the animals. If Derrick walks through the front door Tuesday, he is going to immediately demand cash that I am absolutely not giving him. How do I survive the next few weeks sharing a house with a felon while I hunt for a new apartment without losing my mind or my belongings? Any advice on how to handle this would be life-saving.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another individual weighed in.

Man, this is rough…

These people obviously can’t be trusted.

How scary!

He needs to get away from this place and these people right away…