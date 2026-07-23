His Roommates Keep Throwing House Concerts. He Wants to Tell the Landlord, but Fears Being Evicted.

Did you ever go to a show at what’s referred to as a “punk house”?

There were a couple punk houses in the town where I went to college and it’s basically exactly what it sounds like.

A bunch of rowdy young people live in a crowded house and they throw huge parties and let bands play shows in the living room.

It’s wild, chaotic, and a good time is had by all.

But, let’s be honest, that kind of lifestyle isn’t for everyone.

And it sounds like the guy who wrote this story lives in something similar to a punk house and he’s not exactly enjoying it.

Read on and check out what he had to say.

Trapped in a joint lease with nightmare roommates. “My roommates are breaking our lease in a handful of insane ways.

Okay…

One of them keeps dead birds in the freezer. All of them collectively refuse to turn the AC on during the day, no matter how hot it is outside.

Oh, hell no!

They also are holding actual concert shows at the house, charging entrance fees, and packing groups of 100+ people into the property. I’m completely removed from all of this, but because we are on a joint lease, I know I’m tied to them legally.

He needs to get out of Dodge as soon as possible!

I have no idea how to go about getting off this lease in a way where I won’t be held legally liable for property damage or lease violations in the future after I’ve left. My fear is that if I report any of this to the leasing company, they will just file a joint eviction.”

Folks on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Well, maybe this guy didn’t know what he was getting himself into…

But he should’ve gotten all the details before he moved in!

You live and you learn…

This guy’s living situation sounds pretty terrible…