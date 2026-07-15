His Upstairs Neighbors Ignored His Noise Pleas, So He Gave Them a Taste of Their Own Medicine at 2 AM

Some people just refuse to be decent human beings unless their actions have a direct negative impact on themselves.

That seems to be the case in this story where the upstairs neighbors had kids who were always loud late into the night, keeping him up. He tried to ask them to keep the kids quiet at night, but the parents never did anything.

Then, he got a soundbar for his birthday and unintentionally played music very late at night to try it out. The neighbors asked him to keep it down, which he did. From that moment on, the kids were quiet at night.

This just goes to show you that when people want to do the right thing, they can. Read through the full story below and see what you think about the neighbors.

Neighbors suddenly became silent at nights after unintentionally showing them the taste of their own medicine So, I was living in an apartment, having a neighbor on right and one on top.

Kids are going to be loud at times.

Both neighbors had kids that made a lot of noise during day and night. I didn’t really have a problem with noises at day, they were kids and it was understandable. but really, who the heck runs and screams up to 3 am?

It can be difficult to keep kids quiet.

So, several times I wrote in the building whatsapp group that please keep your children quite at night as I and everyone else needs to sleep and wake up early. I got no answers or if I did, it was their parents telling they are kids and they will try, but cannot promise anything.

That is quite a gift. I’m sure he will put it to good use.

Fast forward to my brithday. One of my friends gave me this amazing soundbar and when I got home I was too excited to hear some music from it. It was like 12 am and I really wasn’t thinking about any revenge or something.

Oh, the neighbor doesn’t like loud noise?

Just wanted to try this new soundbar and didn’t notice it’s too late. I played my rock playlist with a high volume and meanwhile on my PC trying to figure out it’s features. At around 2:30 am the same neighbor (top floor) came and knocked my door.

Good, everyone was cool about it.

It was then, before opening the door that I realized what time is it. I opened the door and saw it’s him trying to ask to keep it quite. Before he starts speaking I told sorry I didn’t notice the time and turned it off. Didn’t mention his kids or anything. He appreciated and went.

This almost makes you dislike the neighbors even more.

From that day on of those two neighbors’ kids made any noise at night. Not a single day. Like their parents had all control over the kids to keep them quite at night but didn’t feel necessary until they felt the other neighbors can also make midnight noises.

Lesson learned.

If only I knew this earlier, I would buy the soundbar way earlier.

It is sad that the neighbors would only keep their kids quiet if it benefited them. What happened to being courteous?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments had to say.

If you can’t beat them, join them.

Surely musicians know that they drive everyone else crazy.

What kind of parent would do this?

That taught them a lesson.

His neighbors were slow learners.

I guess he just needed a taste of his own medicine. While he should have tried to keep his kids quiet at night from the beginning, it is better late than never.

And it is really nice that this guy now knows that if they ever start acting up again, he can just blast the music to remind them to be quiet.