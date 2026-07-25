Homeowner Frustrated After Neighbor Repeatedly Complains to the HOA About His Property

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again…

Some people just have way too much time on their hands!

And if you have a neighbor who falls into that category, you and I both know that it can be a huge, unnecessary headache.

The guy who wrote this story is dealing with a neighbor who just can’t stop making complaints about him to his HOA.

Check out what he’s dealing with.

Neighbor From Hell harassing through HOA Complaints. What would you do? “My family has lived in an upper-middle-class HOA neighborhood in Colorado for about 10 years. When we first moved in, we became close with the neighbor next door. We had dinner together, exchanged homemade food, helped each other out, and genuinely got along. He even gave us landscaping advice and occasionally mowed our lawn.

Yikes…

Then everything changed over one disagreement. Last year, we hired a contractor to install a concrete patio in our backyard. The easiest way to get the equipment in was to briefly drive it across a small section of our neighbor’s front yard. We asked politely, assured him we’d pay for any damage, and completely understood if he said no. He refused. There was a little back-and-forth, but we respected his decision. We ended up paying significantly more to complete the project another way, and we thought that would be the end of it. It wasn’t.

This was about to get weird…

Shortly afterward, the first HOA complaint was filed regarding a pile of deck boards we placed in a corner of our backyard. We confronted him and asked him why he wouldn’t just talk to us first, when we had been friendly for so long. It felt like a betrayal. He was angry, said it was in his rights, and very rude – before finally apologizing. We did not accept his apology and he did not like that. From stepping stones we put out for a party. Then a tree that “needed trimming.” Then peeling paint on our deck.

What a huge headache…

Since then, we’ve been receiving HOA violation notices constantly—sometimes 5 or 6 at a time, every couple of weeks. We know they’re coming from him because the photos are clearly taken from his backyard overlooking ours. It hasn’t stopped with the HOA. We’ve also received noise complaints and even reports to Animal Welfare over our dog barking occasionally. Before the patio incident, he never complained about our yard, our dog, or anything else.

This guy needs to get a life.

Now it feels like he’s watching us constantly. If we’re outside, he’s looking through the window. If we move patio furniture, plant something new, or make any change to our property, another complaint follows. Sometimes he reports things before he even knows whether we’ve already received HOA approval. The frustrating part is that the HOA seems to forward every complaint without question. One notice claimed our tree needed trimming—even though there’s nothing in the HOA covenants requiring trees to be kept at a certain height or distance from the house. When we pointed out that dozens of homes in the neighborhood had similar trees, the HOA basically told us they can send us a notice for anything they want and expected us to comply anyway. It honestly feels like they’re making up rules as they go. For context, our yard is clean and maintained. Is it as pristine as his? No. He’s retired, spends hours every day working on his landscaping, and takes enormous pride in it. We’re a working family with jobs, kids, and limited free time. We aren’t neglecting our property—we just aren’t trying to win Yard of the Month. We’ve tried to resolve this like adults.

It sounds like this guy enjoys the drama…

We requested HOA mediation. He didn’t show. We’ve knocked on his door. He won’t answer. We’ve texted him asking him to simply talk to us if there’s an issue. No response. At this point, it feels less like legitimate complaints and more like a year-long campaign of harassment. Has anyone dealt with a neighbor like this? Is there anything we can do besides continue responding to endless HOA notices? Has anyone had success documenting a pattern of harassment, working with the HOA board, or even pursuing legal action? We’re exhausted and just want to enjoy living in our own home again.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this person shared their thoughts.

Get a life, dude!

What a monumental waste of time…

These folks are truly dealing with a Neighbor From Hell.