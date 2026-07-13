How a Guest’s Shocking Midnight Request Left the Entire Night Shift Completely Baffled

When you’ve worked in customer service for a while – whether that’s as a server, a store cashier or, like the person in this story, a hotel front desk – you’ll quickly learn that some customers are very needy. And the things they need? They’re not always directly related to your job – or even within your power to deal with.

In this position, different folk have different ways of dealing with things. Some people tell the customer outright that they can’t help, hopefully whilst directing them to someone who can. Others try their best to help anyway, even if that means taking a moment out from doing their actual job. Both methods are fine, so long as you’re following workplace policies, and ideally as long as you’re being polite with the customer, both methods will likely be appreciated.

But after a long time working on a hotel front desk, this person was an expert on customer service – albeit not an expert on everything that their hotel guests tried to ask for help with.

Read on to find out some wild examples.

Why do guests think we at front desk are everything from mechanics to IT experts? I am a hotel front desk attendant – and of course, there isn’t anything we are not experts on! Why yes I am a medical expert and can give you advice! Your computer is freezing and doesn’t recognise your Wi-Fi connection? Sure! Let me run a diagnosis on it! Your text messages are not going through? No problem! I can troubleshoot it.

And the weird questions and situations from hotel guests don’t stop there.

Your car won’t start? Don’t worry! I’ll go check it out! Your wife is cheating on you and you feel depressed? Why let me put on my therapy clothes on and w can do a session of therapy. You got money problems? Why let me give you some financial advice that will make Warren buffet blush.

These repeated bizarre requests have this front desk attendant really amused.

Why do guests think we are experts in everything? Like, if I was I would not be working here. The worse is when they ask where some super obscure store is at when they have a iPhone 17 in hand.

When you’re in a new place, it’s natural to ask a local for advice – and that extends to front desk attendants.

But that usually means which restaurants to eat at or where to buy the best souvenirs – not this weird, personal stuff.

Some of these requests are utterly unhinged.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person could relate.

While others had theories.

Meanwhile, this front desk attendant shared the weirdest thing they’d been asked for help with.

For some folk, asking a front desk attendant for help with a seemingly obscure problem might be because they are far from home and are not sure where else to turn. Others figure that the folk on the front desk are fountains of local knowledge. And then, of course, there are plenty who simply have no initiative to find things out for themselves – even in the twenty-first century where a whole breadth of knowledge is just a search engine away. And then there is likely one or two who are simply lonely, and want to chat with a front desk attendant just for the pure human connection, and thus find any topic of conversation to ask for help with.

If you’re in customer service, so long as the customer themselves are actually nice, there’s a real joy in feeling like you’re helping someone, even if the thing that they need help with is utterly bizarre and far beyond your remit. Even if that means helping them to find a doctor or a mechanic, because you’re not qualified to do either of those things yourself, perhaps that little bit of help you gave them made someone’s day. And it gave you a story to tell too, so it’s a win win situation.

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