How a Night-Shift Agent’s Innocent Farewell Accidentally Shocked a Lobby Full of Guests

Sometimes, your brain clocks out before your shift does.

This hotel employee had been covering the night audit shift for several days. His sleep schedule was completely out of sync, so when he was chatting with two regular hotel guests and wanted to bid farewell, his brain had other plans.

This is one of those lighthearted hotel stories where everyone involved handled an awkward moment with kindness and humor. Read the full story below for a hilarious moment that both OP and the guests would absolutely not forget.

When a guest steals your line Anyone else get totally messed up when a guest says your line before you? So, I had two lovely very sweet guests staying with us as one-day-at-a-time reservations. Their company keeps only extending them one day, of course, through a third party. So I’ve seen them every morning at about 6 am to extend their keys.

This hotel employee has been working the night shift for a few nights already.

Well this morning, we got into a convo about “where work was taking them next” because they have been travelling for a while, staying wherever the company wants. They start telling me about the next place, and I’m nodding along. I have covered the night audit for the last few days at this point. I work the 3 to 11 shift, and normally stay up late anyway. But the night audit messes me up for a while until I get used to it. It is my last night audit shift before returning to normalcy. I feel alright. They know I’ve been covering and this is not my normal shift.

He was trying to say his line to the guests.

Guest: “Anyway, thank you for all your help.” Me: “Oh, absolutely! Have…” Guest: “Have a great day!” Me: “Y-yes! Chafe stavels!” She pauses and looks back at me pounding my forehead with the palm of my hand. “Fase chavels!” I say with full confidence.

He cleared his mind, reset his focus, and finally uttered the right words.

I take a moment. Guest: “You got this!” Me: “Refresh, give me a second…” *clears throat* “Safe travels.” Guest: “Thank you. Get some rest.”

Okay, that was funny! Well, we’re all humans anyway, and we’re allowed to make mistakes, right? It’s understandable that OP is confused, given that he had already been working several night shifts. The guests’ patience and accommodating nature made the whole situation more bearable.

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We all have those moments when our brain forgets how to act like a brain.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →