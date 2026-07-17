Woman Says Her Neighbors Have Been Causing Problems Throughout the Neighborhood, and She’s Had Enough

Ladies and gents…

Hold on tight!

Because this is the stuff that nightmares are made of!

And you can’t help but feel sorry for the woman who wrote the story that you’re about to read…

Because she’s really going through it!

Take a look at what she had to say…it ain’t pretty!

Neighbors are raising future psychopaths. “I’ve been living in my townhome community for almost 5 years. These neighbors bought the unit a few doors down from us a month after we moved in. They have always been loud and inconsiderate jerks.

Let’s take a look at the complaints…

The laundry list of offenses includes fireworks on random weeknights, loud parties (especially during the peak of the pandemic), riding ATVs through neighbors’ yards (and having their kids drive them at night, none of which were older than 6 at the time.)….you get the idea. They have 3 sons born consecutively. I usually don’t confront them in person, other neighbors complaining to the HOA in droves seems to make those things die down for a bit. However, today was a pretty bad day for me. I was walking my dogs, one of which is 13 years old and whose health has been rapidly declining due to dementia.

Cute kids!

Before saying goodbye to my dog walking buddy, we noticed they had their kids outside in the middle of the road chasing a mother duck away from her ducklings, in an attempt to separate and scare them. Throwing rocks and all. We looked towards the parents to see if they were going to do anything about it, and they were unfazed by their children’s behavior. Not too much of a surprise seeing as their father throws salt on frogs for fun to give his kids a laugh. Their kids terrorize the community wildlife on a regular basis, even their own dogs. At that moment I could have just gone back inside my house, but I’m an animal lover through and through and I couldn’t just watch them do that. Rather than speak to someone else’s children (I know better than that), my friend and I walked into the street and corralled the ducklings and escorted the mother and them away from the road and down to the lake.

These people are something else…

The “mama bear” was then awoken by that offense to her pride and proceeded to walk up behind us and began to yell, because we took away her sons’ entertainment. I calmly told her, already on the verge of tears from a conversation my friend and I were having about possibly having to euthanize my dog, that what they were doing was messed up and I was trying to do the right thing. That her kids were being cruel and I was trying to diffuse the situation since she wouldn’t.

This lady is never gonna learn…

She said that her sons could do whatever the hell they wanted, because she was watching them and that it was none of our business. I ultimately removed myself from the situation, as my main goal to get these ducklings back with their mom was achieved. I was also not in the right head space to get into a heated argument with someone with such a backwards moral compass and subpar intellect at best. It just baffles me that people like this exist and continue to procreate and live in society amongst people with actual hearts. Being a bad neighbor is one thing, but teaching your sons that they can hurt and terrorize small animals is wild. But go off, I guess.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And another reader spoke up.

This is brutal!

And it sounds like this situation is gonna get worse before it gets better.

Yikes!

Imagine having to live next to these psychos…