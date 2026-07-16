Husband Receives an Extra Payment From Work, but His Wife Is Worried About Ignoring the Mistake

What would you do if you looked at your paycheck and realized that you got paid more than you should’ve? Would you tell your boss, HR or whoever is in charge of cutting your paycheck, or would you keep quiet and keep the extra money?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he doesn’t want to speak up about it, but his wife keeps nagging him. She’s worried he’ll lose his job by being dishonest.

Now, the wife is wondering if she should back off or if she’s right to be concerned.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my husband to email his job about overpayment? My husband is a contractor with a temp agency at a local company. He was given a random day off one week and worked what would normally be overtime that Saturday. When he turned in his hours, out of habit he put that he worked 5 days plus the day of overtime.

She immediately noticed the mistake.

So when he got paid the following week I noticed his check was a little larger than it should’ve been and asked about his hours. He admits that he forgot and put in the extra day. I asked him to email his temp agency contact and let them know he made a mistake so they can fix it the following paycheck. I ask him over the course of the next few days if he’s sent the email. He keeps saying he’s forgotten.

Is he telling the truth?

Then finally he tells me “yes, I sent it.” I ask if he’s lying and he tells me “no.” A day goes by and I just get this nagging feeling that something isn’t right so I ask him again, have you heard back from your contact? He says no.

I ask, “did you actually send the email?”

Here comes the truth.

He finally admits that he never sent the email because he didn’t think it was that big of a deal and he didn’t want to deal with the back and forth of emails. So I ask him, “if they had shorted us $160 instead of overpaid us by $160 would you have sent an email?” And he says yes with no hesitation but goes on a rant about how he doesn’t agree with me and that I was irking him about the entire situation over an email. So AITA for asking him to correct this overpayment since it could potentially get him fired???

He definitely shouldn’t do anything that could get him fired! Is his wife right to be concerned or should she let him decide how to handle it?

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on her side.

Another person points out another problem her husband has.

This person was in a similar situation.

Everyone seems to be on the wife’s side.

It’s not worth getting fired over $160. Instead, like the person who commented about what happened when they were in a similar situation, bringing the overpayment to the company’s attention could really earn them bonus points in the eyes of the company.

The wife is right. Her husband messed up, and he needs to fix his mistake. I hope he listens to his wife.

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