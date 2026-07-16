July 16, 2026 at 6:35 pm

Husband Receives an Extra Payment From Work, but His Wife Is Worried About Ignoring the Mistake

by Jayne Elliott

couple arguing

Shutterstock

What would you do if you looked at your paycheck and realized that you got paid more than you should’ve? Would you tell your boss, HR or whoever is in charge of cutting your paycheck, or would you keep quiet and keep the extra money?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he doesn’t want to speak up about it, but his wife keeps nagging him. She’s worried he’ll lose his job by being dishonest.

Now, the wife is wondering if she should back off or if she’s right to be concerned.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my husband to email his job about overpayment?

My husband is a contractor with a temp agency at a local company.

He was given a random day off one week and worked what would normally be overtime that Saturday.

When he turned in his hours, out of habit he put that he worked 5 days plus the day of overtime.

She immediately noticed the mistake.

So when he got paid the following week I noticed his check was a little larger than it should’ve been and asked about his hours.

He admits that he forgot and put in the extra day.

I asked him to email his temp agency contact and let them know he made a mistake so they can fix it the following paycheck. I ask him over the course of the next few days if he’s sent the email.

He keeps saying he’s forgotten.

Is he telling the truth?

Then finally he tells me “yes, I sent it.”

I ask if he’s lying and he tells me “no.”

A day goes by and I just get this nagging feeling that something isn’t right so I ask him again, have you heard back from your contact?

He says no.

I ask, “did you actually send the email?”

Here comes the truth.

He finally admits that he never sent the email because he didn’t think it was that big of a deal and he didn’t want to deal with the back and forth of emails.

So I ask him, “if they had shorted us $160 instead of overpaid us by $160 would you have sent an email?”

And he says yes with no hesitation but goes on a rant about how he doesn’t agree with me and that I was irking him about the entire situation over an email.

So AITA for asking him to correct this overpayment since it could potentially get him fired???

He definitely shouldn’t do anything that could get him fired! Is his wife right to be concerned or should she let him decide how to handle it?

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on her side.

2026 07 15 at 11.45.35 AM Husband Receives an Extra Payment From Work, but His Wife Is Worried About Ignoring the Mistake

Another person points out another problem her husband has.

2026 07 15 at 11.45.55 AM Husband Receives an Extra Payment From Work, but His Wife Is Worried About Ignoring the Mistake

This person was in a similar situation.

2026 07 15 at 11.47.07 AM Husband Receives an Extra Payment From Work, but His Wife Is Worried About Ignoring the Mistake

Everyone seems to be on the wife’s side.

2026 07 15 at 11.46.18 AM Husband Receives an Extra Payment From Work, but His Wife Is Worried About Ignoring the Mistake

It’s not worth getting fired over $160. Instead, like the person who commented about what happened when they were in a similar situation, bringing the overpayment to the company’s attention could really earn them bonus points in the eyes of the company.

The wife is right. Her husband messed up, and he needs to fix his mistake. I hope he listens to his wife.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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