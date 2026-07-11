IT Worker Got Frustrated When a Customer Wouldn’t Follow Directions During a Software Update

As much as we’d like to think otherwise, there really aren’t too many shortcuts in life.

It’s just the way it is!

You can scream and shout from the rooftops, but the fact is, the majority of the time, you’ll have to do things “the official way.”

Just ask the IT worker who wrote the story you’re about to read.

His experience with a customer was pretty obnoxious!

Take a look at what happened…

Please put in support tickets, don’t contact the techs directly to “skip the process.” “I am so tired of telling people they need to put an IT ticket in, only to be completely ignored, and then have them mad at me for their issues not being fixed. I got an email today from a guy wanting me to fix his employee’s headset. Based on what they told me, it’s likely the headset just needs a firmware update.

Sounds like an easy fix…

So I tell them as much, and tell them that the a software request ticket will be needed if the employee doesn’t have the corresponding software (programs like Poly Studio, Plantronics Hub, Jabra Direct, DDPM) on their computer. The affected employee who was also on the email shot back that she doesn’t know if she has the software, demands I remote into her computer to tell her if she does. I can’t do that. I explain she only needs to type the software name into her computer’s taskbar to see if she has it, and if she does not, to, again, put in a software request for it to be installed. I included a link directly to the software request page. I provided screenshots to show her exactly where to type on her computer to see if she has the software already. I included both written instructions and a picture of what the request filled out should look like. I even included pictures and instructions to show her how to update the firmware (aka open the software, click the headset, click update) for when she got the software installed.

Oh, boy…

She replies to the email with a link from Bing, angry and telling me that IT firewalls won’t let her download and install the software herself. I want to bang my head into my desk because apparently I didn’t emphasize enough that she needs a software request to install this. As is the case for literally every program added to a computer in our agency. So I reiterate, again, that she needs to put in the software request ticket, forward her the link again, gave her the same instructions and pictures as before again, haven’t heard from her since, so hopefully she understood this time. The hilarious part is I’m not part of the software install team, and I’m only adjacently connected to the incident team (who will be the ones she needs to work with if a firmware update doesn’t fix this) through a few overlapping duties.

He’s doing his best!

Literally all I can do is walk her through what ticket to put in. Sure, if she was in the same town as me and not four hours away, I could update her headset myself because I have that program on my computer, I could probably even install the software on hers if I could physically access her computer. But she’s not, and I don’t have remote access. Even if I did have remote access credentials, she still needs a support ticket.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Folks…can we all work on our listening skills?

That would be really great!

Please and thank you!

Some folks just don’t know how to follow directions…