Key Employee Says He Realized His Job Was Making Him Miserable, So He Quit Without Another Position Waiting

There’s a point where a bad job stops being “just work” and starts sort of following you home.

You dread Sunday nights, wake up already exhausted, and spend more time counting the hours until you can leave. Also the boss starts to feel like the clueless principal.

In this case, a man realized that staying felt worse than the uncertainty of leaving.

Instead of getting guidance, he was expected to figure everything out on his own while taking on more and more responsibility.

It’s like Bukowski said, “It’s not the large things that send a man to the madhouse […], it’s the continuing series of small tragedies.”

Now he just wants to protect his mental health.

Read the full story below.

I’m going to give my two weeks notice with no job lined up. I don’t care anymore I hate my job so much, just being there gives me so much stress and anxiety, thinking about my job makes me physically unwell. My boss has been giving me so much work and I can’t keep up anymore. He’s hardly in office because he’s semi retired, and so I’m often left to my own devices. And even if I ask for help, my boss just tells me to look it up. I can’t ask anyone else for help bc there’s only two other coworkers and they’re doing administrative work, and I’m doing all the engineering work, so they mostly ask me questions, even tho I’ve been there for two years.

He realized he’s losing more than gaining.

There’s no recognition, the pay is ****, my boss is HR, and my boss doesn’t offer health insurance bc it’s too expensive. Like what the **** is the incentive of working there at this point? I’m tired of being my boss’s puppet, of doing his work, of doing stuff for his second business, of him laughing it off when I express discontent about me needing help, and I’m tired of just not being listened to.

He’s done.

Tired of being disrespected, so I’m putting my two weeks notice, I don’t care if I have no job lined up. I’ve been restlessly applying and I have a few job interviews scheduled. But I’m seriously burnt out of my job and I seriously feel like throwing up even thinking of going there for one more day.

He knows what to do.

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Another commenter chimes in.

It’s about self-preservation in a time where people have been more productive than ever, but the pay is not accompanying it.

It’s like he snapped and woke up, realizing, “What the hell am I doing here?”

First of all, no paycheck is worth sacrificing your mental health over, let alone a mediocre one.

Of course the grass isn’t always greener, so he should be smart about it. But I think it’s pretty clear that this job is not a good fit for him.

Why wouldn’t he quit this job?