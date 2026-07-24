Her Fiancé Needed Her After Cancer Surgery—But Her Coworkers Mocked Her When She Came Back

Taking time off work for serious reasons should be respected.

The following story involves a man who had just undergone cancer surgery.

His fiancée took a few days off work to care for him as he recovered.

However, when she returned to the office, her coworkers made insensitive jokes and treated her leave like a vacation.

Both of them thought this was a cruel joke. Do you agree with them?

Read the full story below for all the details.

Fiancée “shouldn’t be allowed” to take time off work… I had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor earlier this week. My fiancée took three measly days off work. She did this to drive me to and from the appointment. She also made sure I got through the most risky parts of recovery. We both wanted her home longer, but we need the money.

This man’s fiancée went back to work and received judgment.

When she returned to work, she went back to her low-level management role. Her staff was making sarcastic comments asking how her vacation was. One person even had the audacity to say she should not be allowed to take time off. They said it was a mess without her.

She tried to explain it wasn’t a vacation.

She said that by an hour into her shift, she was ready to scream at everyone and wanted to tell them she was not on vacation. It was not relaxing or enjoyable time off because she needed to take care of someone who got cancer surgery.

Even when she explained, most people responded poorly. They said, “Oh well, I guess you get a pass for that, but no more days off. Haha!” Oh, and she gets paid about $22 per hour. That is less than most of the people she manages. She is so essential that she should not be allowed time off.

Now, she has decided to look for a new job.

Everything falls apart when she is gone. She is not considered valuable enough to get a reasonable wage. She is currently looking for something new. I am sure you can imagine how that is going.

Wow, that’s honestly so frustrating and insensitive! Joking about something that serious just shows a lack of awareness.

OP deserves way more respect, especially for balancing work and caregiving.

I think she made the right decision to look elsewhere.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person has a few questions.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another person chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Here’s an idea…

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Some people think all days off are a vacation. Well, sometimes, they’re not.

Enjoyed this story?

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