She Quit Her Bakery Job After Months of Problems—Then Her Manager Wouldn’t Pay the Overtime She Was Owed

Not paying overtime is illegal, at least in most places, unless you’re on salary. In this story, a baker is frustrated with her job for multiple reasons, one them being that she hasn’t been paid overtime or holiday pay.

When she decides to quit her job, she also decides that she’s going to make the manager pay her for all the overtime and holiday pay she should’ve gotten paid already.

The general manager sounds super patronizing and annoying, but she doesn’t let that get to her. Instead, she stays up late making sure she gets paid every penny she’s owed.

Keep reading for all the details.

Holiday pay is “too difficult to do” you say? That’s okay, I’ll do all the math for your accountants 🙂 My work doesn’t pay overtime or holiday pay (which is highly illegal where I am). When I finally quit, among many many other reasons (most of which was a huge lack of respect despite bending over backwards for the company). When I finally decided to quit, I was planning on writing a formal letter, signing it and all but of course, I got a last minute custom cake order & only got the reference photo ONE AND A HALF HOURS BEFORE PICK UP (this is like every freaking cake I do, such a garbage system). I freaking had it & sent a text to both my manager (who I actually like) & my GM (general manager) – a 23 year old know it all who doesn’t actually know anything.

The manager finally talked to her about it.

No reply ALL DAY (the audacity). Until finally around 2pm, GM came downstairs & brought me into the office. He asked me why I was quitting so I told him everything, every time of disrespect, every awful aspect of their trash order system, every rude & unnecessary comment from the owner. The expectations that the employees are to be essentially broken down into submission as if it’s nazi Germany (yes I said this word for word). Among my many complaints (& very valid ones), I said it’s BS we don’t get holiday pay as it’s freaking illegal not to be paid holiday pay. GM asked me if I knew how to calculate holiday pay & while I do in my home province, I don’t actually remember how to do it for this province (regardless, it’s freaking grade 5 level math).

This guy sounds really annoying and patronizing.

He tells me (in the most condescending tone): “See? You don’t know how to do it and that’s fine, I didn’t know how to it either before & now I know that it’s a complicated process” After adding that it’s really not complicated at all he says again that it’s “too difficult to do” Then, he tried to push me out before my last day until I brought up severance pay & all of a sudden “they might actually need my help for the last week” WELL he picked the wrong math whiz to say this to.

She did the math.

I couldn’t sleep that night, at all. It bothered me so much that he said this to me when in fact, accounting was my second choice for career studies (I truly have a gift for math but I can’t sit still so I chose baking instead). I went through ALL my pay stubs & my hours & calculated the exact amount owed for each holiday that I was employed there – I even got a pay raise half way through one holiday pay period so I went as far as to calculate what percentage should be at the original pay and what percentage of that pay should be with my pay raise – down to a .00%. I also added all the calculations for my overtime pay as I (and I made sure to write this as well) did not sign any agreement being okay with not being paid overtime IE ILLEGAL. So high as heck & half drunk, at 10pm, I managed to do all the math that was “too difficult to do” (for the awful excuse for accountants they have).

Then she sent an email to the manager.

I sent it all (math & everything) by email & said “I took the initiative to calculate the missing holiday pay, since its, as you said, too difficult to do. I’ve included overtime pay as I did not sign any agreement stating I would be okay with no receiving it – texting this to you as I prefer to have things in writing Have a good evening!”

The GM did get the email.

GM basically ghosted me for 2 days. My manager said that he got the email, he asked if he was going to pay me & GM said “well I have to, legally I’m obligated” BUT that wasn’t enough for me, I just had to ask him myself.

Here’s how that conversation went.

So when I saw him that day this was our convo: Me: ‘I assume you got my email?’ GM: ‘yea I did’ …. Me: “and?” GM: “and what?”

She pushed for an answer.

Me: “well are you going to pay it?” GM (in an annoyed attitude): “yea obviously” Hahahahahaha I WIN!! I know my labour laws jerk. Don’t mess with me.

Checkmate! She handled that situation well!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s some more good advice.

This person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

She could be even pettier.

Making sure her coworkers also get paid overtime would be the right thing to do. I like the last comment’s suggestion to do the math for the coworkers to be extra petty, but contacting the labor board might be good enough.

The manager should not get away with unfairly paying the employees. If he’s not paying her overtime, he isn’t paying anyone overtime, and that’s not okay.

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