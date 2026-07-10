The Fine Letters Were Sent, then the Subpoenas Arrived. Inside the High-Stakes Suburban Standoff Triggered by a Board’s Extreme Overreach.

Imagine enjoying hunting as a hobby. What would you do if your neighbors were nervous because of how many guns you owned, even though you kept them locked up and only used them for legal hunting?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he was not willing to humor his annoying neighbors or the annoying HOA. He would answer their questions honestly, but he wasn’t going to give up a hobby he enjoyed just because they wanted him to.

Thankfully, he had one older neighbor who was on his side and helped him find a lawyer who could help.

Keep reading for all the details.

Wannabe HOA attempts to use cops,ATF and DFW.to have my firearms removed So around 3 years ago I moved out of my childhood home and took on the world alone. I spent a year drifting until I got an amazing job in a smaller town in my state. They assisted me with moving in. I paid the down payment and moved in. In the process of moving things out my dad helped me move all my hunting equipment and my other vehicle from there house to mine. While we were unloading all my firearms ( they were in black locked cases) I noticed a few of my neighbors staring and talking to each other. (Now for reference my state is fairly democratic but majority of people are somewhere in the middle of the road and don’t really lean towards on side) I didn’t really mind it. I got everything locked up and secured and became to move in the rest of my items.

Things went from good to bad pretty quickly.

And the first month was fine. I made friends with a elderly woman who lived next to me. We often times sat on her porch and shared a drink and stories. But around week 5 things didn’t go so well. I left my house early in the morning to meet with a few friends to hunt rabbits. I loading my shotgun into my truck and left.

The neighbors were concerned.

I got home roughly around 9ish and found a note on my house saying that the local “Assembly” has been notified of suspicious behavior and they requested I appear at the next meeting. So. I do I show up a little overdressed and they bring up that a few of my neighbors feel uncomfortable with me opening leaving my house with guns. And I will be honest I could believe them. I’m easily the youngest person there by 12 years so I speak up and tell them I own my firearms for hunting. The group is pleased or it seems.

What seems to be the problem, officer?

For the next week I continue on with my day to day life getting dirty looks and the occasional comment about owning so many guns. ( I own 4 all for hunting besides my handgun) I am careful not to engage in many of the conversations as I’ve heard of people getting in trouble for being the aggressor that way. Well one day I’m on my couch with a few friends watching the original red dawn. And I get a loud knock at the door. So me and a friend go to answer and there’s two officers at the door. They notify me of a complaint of gunshots and a scream.

The police seemed to understand.

I tell them that’s it’s likely our movie. From my front door you can see into my living room. They can see my two other friends on the couch screaming “wolverines”and they just ask us to turn it down so we do. A few hours later the assembly president shows up with a notice. A invitation to another meeting to vote on new policy. The next day the meeting is commencing and they announce the issue of the meeting. To vote on a limit of firearms per household. As petitioned by a few families.

Here’s what the families had to say.

The first one came to the stage to discuss why we should vote in favor of this. “ as a mother of 4. I feel afraid for my children with the amount of guns in this nation. Watching the news I’ve seen the recent murders shooting and atrocities and I fear that my children husband or myself could be next.this is a community of peaceful good Americans and I believe we can overcome this by voting in favor of the limitation.” Was the appraisal of a middle age woman and the first speaker. And elderly man came up next. “ when I was young. Though many people had guns it was usually one. A shotgun to protect you family. A ranch rifle to protect livestock or for hunting. We didn’t have fancy guns just the bare minimum” These two got the crowd riled up. And people began to vote. 112 voted yes. 25 voted no.

They didn’t like OP’s vote.

I voted that I wouldn’t listen to the rule as it can’t be enforced. They did not like that. Asked me to leave the meeting so I did. A few days later I was noticing being pretty much ignored whether it was driving home or heading out. Offering to help the elderly man carry boxes they just ignored me. Then one day coming home I saw what all gun owners fear. A all black SUV in my driveway and ATF agents standing by my door.

Uh-oh.

When I pulled up they told me to stay in the vehicle and asked me multiple questions. How many guns do you own. Are you making strawman purchases. I refused to answer basically everything until they asked me to let them search my house. I asked if they had a warrant they said no. I asked them to leave and they could come back if they got one.

That didn’t take long!

3 hours later there at my door with a warrant. Stating that due to complaints and beliefs of suspicious acts they are going to search my house. Well I can’t stop them so I let them do the search. They find my handgun locked in my gun case. My rifles in there cases and nothing else. I give them copies of my paperwork and proof of ownership they take that and leave me and my guns alone. And at this point I’m scared they’ve called the cops called the atf what’s next a siege of my house a raid by the local swat team.

Wow. The neighbors are pretty desperate now!

No it’s the DFW (Department of fish and wildlife) they come a few days later after my latest hunting trip. Saying they got reports from my neighbors that I’m a poacher. As they find it suspicious how often I go hunting. They ask me questions about my recent hunts. I tell them it’s mainly rabbits. (In my state Jack rabbit is open all year round) and the occasional coyote hunt I do for a farmer in my home town ( in my state you can hunt coyotes almost all year round if you have proof they are a danger to your livestock or pets.) They asked about the coyotes. I tell them about the farmer loosing some sheep and chickens to a pack of coyotes and give them his phone number to verify. They take that and leave calling me back the next day apologizing for the inconvenience and that everything checked out.

Time to find a lawyer.

At this point I sought legal aid. I was absolutely terrified that I would loose a important way of life and my rights to them. I confided in my elderly neighbor she like me voted against the firearm restrictions and always stood up for me at the meetings. She helped me find a lawyer. He went over the assembly’s past and found they have no legal power as there not a real hoa. And helped me build a case for harassment.

This is satisfying!

After nearly a year I sued the assembly and everyone in it. I won. Didn’t win any money or anything just got all of it to stop. Multiple conversations with the police and ATF. It all stopped I left a few moths later and moved back home bought a smaller house on 60 acres of land. And have neighbors who respect me

I’m not really a fan of guns or hunting, but this guy wasn’t doing anything wrong. His neighbors should’ve left him alone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks he handled the situation well.

Another person calls out the neighbors for crossing the line.

The HOA is not more powerful than the Constitution, no matter what they would like to believe.

Another person is facing a similar issue.

I do not like guns, but many people own them and use them safely and legally. You can’t tell someone in that situation to give up their guns just because you’re the HOA board. That’s ridiculous.

He did nothing wrong. He sounds like he was actually a very considerate neighbor. His neighbors were quite judgmental and really overreacted about nothing.

I’m glad he eventually moved to a place where he feels more accepted and at home.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →